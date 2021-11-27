Blackhawks at Blues NHL 2021: Preview, How to Watch, Lineups

(Editor’s note: This is another game that airs exclusively on ESPN+ and can’t be watched over any of the traditional cable methods. Hulu should work too, based on the latter game. Prepare your viewing habits accordingly.)

Reunited in the Central Division, the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues will renew their rivalry on Friday afternoon at the United Center.

After a first-round sweep against the Colorado avalanche in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, St. Louis bolstered its forward depth by adding Pavel Buchnevich and sighing Brandon Saad in the off-season. Those new additions helped the Blues get off to a 10-7-2 start, with 22 points to tie for second place in the Central with the Winnipeg Jets. On a very basic level, the stats describe what St. Louis is doing well, as it ranks in the league’s top 10 in goals scored per game (3.26, 8th) and goals against (2.74, 10th). Not allowing too many goals conceded while being scored at a reasonable pace seems like a path to success in the NHL, more on this story as it develops.

The Blues’ most recent appearance was a disappointment to them: a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. But there’s still plenty of firepower on the way to I-55 for Friday afternoon’s game. Jordan Kyrou has come forward this season as the 2016 second round roster leads the team with 20 points (8 G, 12 A) in 19 games. Behind him is a slew of household names: David Perron on 18 points (7 G, 11 A), Robert Thomas on 17 (2 G 15 A) and Vladimir Tarasenko on 16 (5 G, 6 A) with Tarasenko’s previous dissatisfaction with the organization that led to trade requests last season is apparently no longer in the game. The Blues’ biggest offensive weapon is their power play, currently No. 2 in the league with a 29.1 percent conversion rate.

On the blue line, Marco Scandella and Colton Parayko form the team’s best defensive combination, while Torey Krug and Justin Faulk form a more attacking duo. That quartet gives St. Louis a decent top-four for No. 1 goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, who has mostly averaged this season with a 7-5-2 record, 0.914 save rate and 2.79 goals-against average. In an extremely limited sample, backup Ville Husso was quite good: 2-1, .952 and 1.35.

Overall, St. Louis should provide quite a challenge for a Chicago team that hasn’t done much against quality opponents. Of Chicago’s six wins this season, only one has been against a team currently in a playoff position, and that was a Pittsburgh Penguins team without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Wins against fellow basement dwellers like the Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks are great and all, but if the Blackhawks want to turn around this season, they’ll have to find a way to punch against teams above them in the standings. The Blackhawks are already 0-1 against St. Louis this season, losing 1-0 in Missouri on October 30.

Hoping to give some offense, coach Derek King shook up the rules for Thursday’s practice:

Blackhawks lines in practice: Hail-Toews-Kane

DeBrincat-Dach-Kubalik

Kurashev-Borgstrom-Carpenter

RJohnson-Strome-Khaira De Haan-SJones

McCabe-Murphy

Kalynuk-Gustafsson

CJones Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) November 25, 2021

It’s a worthwhile exploration, even if a few lines seem strange. In particular, having Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik on the same line feels redundant as they have similar sniper skills, while Dylan Strome aligning with two guys with minimal offensive abilities seems like a good way to make sure all three players are struggling. Still, it’s refreshing to see a coach who understands that, while it can be the work ethic, sometimes it’s the line combinations too. Of note on the blue line is the apparent season debut of Wyatt Kalynuk, who has been out since preseason.

Regardless of how the lines are set up, it looks like the biggest key to Friday’s success will be the benefit of the latest change to keep the line Patrick Kane follows away from the St. Louis top D clutch of Parayko and Scandella. Do that, and Chicago should be able to count enough targets to make this one interesting.

Blackhawks Stat Blues

44.35% (32nd) 5-on-5 Corsi For 50.63% (17th)

41.24% (32nd) 5-on-5 Expected goals for 48.51% (22nd)

2.16 (30th) Goals per game 3.26 (8th)

3.32 (27th) Goals conceded per game 2.74 (10th)

48.1% (28th) Face Offs 50.1% (14th)

17.5% (22nd) Power Play 29.1% (2nd)

86.0% (7th) Penalty Death 82.0% (14th)

Projected setups (subject to change)

blackhawks

Hail Toews Kane

DeBrincat Dach Kubalik

Kurashev Borgstrom Carpenter

R. Johnson Strome Khaira

de Haan S. Jones

McCabe Murphy

Kalynuk Gustafsson

Fleury

Lankinen

Blues

Barbashev OReilly Perron

Saad Schenn Kyrou

Buchnevich Thomas Tarasenko

Kostin Bozak Sundqvist

Scandella Parayko

Krug Faulk

Mikkola Perunovich

Binnington

husso

How to watch?

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

True: United Center, Chicago

TV: N/A

web stream: ESPN+