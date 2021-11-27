English cricket to rethink locker room culture after racism revelations





England’s top cricketing establishments have pledged to overhaul the sport’s culture and fight discrimination after former player Azeem Rafiq’s report on racism he suffered during his career. The England and Wales Cricket Board, the national governing body, said on Friday that the locker room culture inquiry will cover men’s and women’s professional teams. The review, which will examine both domestic and international cricket, is part of a wider action against racism and discrimination in sport. Much is at stake for the ECB as failing to tackle racism in sport could lead to political intervention, following UK Sports Secretary Nigel Huddleston’s threat to create an independent cricket regulator, which he described as the “nuclear option”. The government this week backed radical reforms to English football, including the creation of an independent regulator to shake up the governance and financial oversight of the game. “Change is urgently required, but we also recognize that months and years of sustained action are needed to make fundamental and long-lasting progress,” said Barry O’Brien, interim ECB president. “This has to start today.” The ECB pledged to adopt a standardized approach to reporting and investigating whistleblowers and complaints within three months; and to ensure that South Asian, black and young cricketers from disadvantaged backgrounds can become professional. The cricket organization also plans to include diversity targets for boards, including that 30 percent of board members must be women by April 2022. Boards should also be more ethnically representative. Provinces will be subject to “comply or explain” if they fail to meet the targets. The ECB said it will provide £25m in funding over five years to support equality, diversity and inclusion. The ECB is trying to restore confidence in the game, which has come under scrutiny from politicians, fans and media after Rafiq appeared before a parliamentary committee this month to go into detail about bullying he had experienced, calling racism a “problem.” across the country”, not just at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club where he played. Recommended Players of Asian descent throughout his career were told to “sit there by the toilets” and were referred to as “elephant scrubbers”, where “the word ‘P*ki’ was used constantly,” Rafiq said on Nov. 16 in the parliament. Rafiq had faced racism on several occasions during his cricketing career, according to an earlier Yorkshire report, but the cricket club ultimately decided there was no need to punish those involved. “All those involved in leading the game are aware of how fragile the future of cricket is if we don’t address the issues exposed by Azeem and others,” said Mike O’Farrell, Middlesex Cricket chairman. the ECB; Marylebone Cricket Club, owner of Lord’s Cricket Ground and guardian of the rules of the game; professional players; and provinces met for crisis talks last Friday when they apologized to Rafiq and admitted discrimination was a “scourge” to the game. “We have to start by accepting that not enough has happened to make our game better, both within our own walls and in the wider game,” said ECB CEO Tom Harrison. “That is the only possible response to the strong testimony of Azeem Rafiq and others in recent weeks.” <> Weekly newsletter Scoreboard is the Financial Times’ new weekly briefing on sports, where you’ll find the best analysis of financial issues affecting clubs, franchises, owners, investors and media groups around the world. Register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9f59a7a8-4380-4a46-af39-16ad31923d2b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos