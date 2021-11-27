WPIAL Class 5A Football Championship breakdown: Moon vs. Penn-Trafford





Through:

Friday, November 26, 2021 | 15:22 Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Anthony Antoniades of the Moon evades Tyson Swigart from Upper St. Clair after a long catch on Oct. 15. WPIAL Class 5A Football Championship No. 1 Moon vs. No. 2 Penn Trafford 6 p.m. Saturday, Heinz Field In the air: Television: WPCW; Audio: TribHSSN.TribLive.com, 1020 AM, 107.1 FM, 92.1 FM, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM Winner plays: The winner of the District 3 Championship game between Governor Mifflin and Exeter Township on December 3 or 4 at a location to be determined. WPIAL Titles: Moon 1 (1998), Penn-Trafford 0 Moon (12-0) Player to watch: Ben Bladel The 6-foot, 235-pound tight end/defensive end recently received a preferred offer from Pitt. He moved from the offensive line to the tight end this season. He’s now queuing up to run back. He is also a leader in defense. He has caught 18 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. He has also received numerous offers from NCAA Division II. Statistical Leaders pass: Ty McGowan, 105-162, 1,248 yards, 9 TDs Hurry: Dylan Sleva, 161-825 yards, 11 TDs receive: Taite Beachy, 41-517 meters, 5 TDs How they got here: Moon defeated Woodland Hills number 6 21-13 in a WPIAL quarterfinal on November 12 and defeated Penn Hills 14-9 at number 5 in a WPIAL semifinal on November 19. Probable starting position Trainer: Ryan Linno insult QB, 6, Tyler McGowan, 5-10, 195, Sr. RB, 44, Dylan Sleva, 6-3, 225, sr. RB, 2, Jeremiah Dean, 5-9, 170, sr. WR, 10, Taite Beachy, 5-10, 150, sr. WR, 1, Jalen Broxie, 6-0, 185, Sr. WR, 13, Anthony Antoniades, 5-10, 175, Jr. TE, 40, Ben Bladel, 6-0, 235, Sr. LT, 59, Anthony Dines, 6-2, 255, Sr. LG, 71, Jake Hoak, 6-0, 250, Sr. C, 54, Jake Baumgartner, 5-11, 240, Sr. RG, 75, Trent Fraley, 6-3, 290, Sr. RT, 50, Aidan Mazreku, 6-0, 245, sr. Defense DE, 40, Ben Bladel, 6-0, 235, Sr. DT, 75, Trent Fraley, 6-3, 290, Sr. DT, 54, Jake Baumgartner, 5-11, 240, Sr. DE, 21, Joe Cotton, 5-10, 200, Sr. LB, 44, Dylan Sleva, 6-3, 225, sr. LB, 20, Ian Foster, 5-7, 275, sr. LB, 32, Ryan Hazen, 509, 190, Sr. CB, 2, Jeremiah Dean, 5-9, 170, sr. CB, 13, Anthony Antoniades, 5-10, 175, Jr. S, 1, Jalen Broxie, 6-0, 185, Sr. S, 30, Caden Newhouse, 5-9, 165, Jr. Special teams K/P, 14, Jake Wieland, 5-10, 165, Sr. PLS, Dean Shazer, 5-7, 200, Sr. XP-LS, 56, Brian Crawford, 6-0, 220, so. remarkable: Moon has not been in the WPIAL finals since beating Blackhawk 34-7 in 1998. During that season, the Tigers finished third in the Class AAA Parkway Conference behind Blackhawk and West Allegheny, losing to both teams. … The last time Moon played against Penn-Trafford was in 1979 in a non-conference game. They won 3-0. … Dylan Sleva running back, a 6-3 senior at 235 pounds, has rushed 842 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. … The Tigers return four of the five starting offensive linemen. It would have been all five who returned, but Bladel went to a tight end. … Kicker Jack Wieland has scored 41 of 42 extra points and 4 of 7 field goals. His longest was 39 meters. Penn Trafford (10-2) Player to watch: Yacamelli falls Yacamelli, a Wisconsin recruit, fumbled with his first carry of the semifinal game against Pine-Richland. It was his only mistake when he rushed 208 yards, scored three touchdowns in the second half and intercepted a pass to stop a Pine-Richland threat. He has rushed 1,498 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. He is also the team’s leading receiver with 14 catches. Statistical Leaders pass: Carter Green, 69-117, 1024 yards, 9 TDs Hurry: Cade Yacamelli, 144-1498 yards, 19 TDs receive: Cade Yacamelli, 14-191 yards, 3 TDs How they got here: Penn Trafford defeated No. 7 seed Fox Chapel, 42-14, in a WPIAL quarterfinal on November 12, then defeated No. 3 Pine-Richland, 24-6, in a WPIAL Semifinal on Nov. 19. Probable starting position Trainer: John Ruane insult QB, 8, Carter Green, 5-10, 170, Sr. RB, 5, Cade Yacamelli, 6-0, 205, Sr. HB, 19, Jack Jollie, 6-1, 210, Sr. WR, 7, Liam Hileman, 5-10, 165, Jr. WR, 12, Tommy Kalkstein, 6-2, 185, Jr. TE, 17, Conlan Greene, 6-4, 240, Jr. LT, 50, Declan Ochendowski, 6-3, 240, Sr. LG, 60, Luke Jollie, 6-7, 265, Sr. C, 51, Joe Enick, 6-3, 280, Jr., RG, 56, Garrett Moorhead, 5-11, 260, Sr. RT, 75, Zach Tomosovich, 6-6, 320, so. Defense DE, 50, Declan Ochendowski, 6-3, 240, Sr. NT, 51, Joe Enick, 6-3, 280, yr, DE, 17, Conlan Greene, 6-4, 240, Jr. LB, 3, Seth Dunlap, 6-0, 190, Sr. LB, 10, Josh Huffman, 6-0, 205, Jr. LB, 19, Jack Jollie, 6-1, 210, Sr. LB, 21, Daniel Tarabrella, 6-2, 190, Jr. CB, 7, Liam Hileman, 5-10, 165, Sr. CB, 4, Jacob Otto, 5-11, 175, Jr. FS, 8, Carter Green, 5-10, 170, Sr. SS, 5, Cade Yacamelli, 6-0.205, Sr. Special teams K, 1, Nathan Schlessinger, 6-0, 190, Sr. P, 10, Josh Huffman, 6-0, 205, Jr. LS, 17, Conlan Greene, 6-4, 240, Jr. remarkable: Penn-Trafford is 0-3 in WPIAL Championships, dropping to Upper St. Clair, 28-27 in 1997; to Central Catholic, 24-17, in 2015; and Gateway, 21-16, in 2017. … The Warriors lead the all-time series against Moon, 3-2-1. The teams played in the Keystone Conference from 1972 to 1976. … Quarterback Carter Green has rushed 1019 yards and scored 14 touchdowns and completed 69 of 117 passes for 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns. … Kicker Nathan Schlessinger has scored 52 extra points and scored seven field goals. His longest was a school record of 48 meters. He also plays soccer. … The teams played three common opponents. Moon defeated Woodland Hills (15-0 and 21-13), Peters Township (29-26) and Fox Chapel (42-28). Penn-Trafford defeated Woodland Hills (27-6) and Fox Chapel (42-14), but fell to Peters Township (28-14). Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul via email at [email protected] or via Twitter . Keywords: Moon, Penn-Trafford

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribhssn.triblive.com/wpial-class-5a-football-championship-breakdown-moon-vs-penn-trafford/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos