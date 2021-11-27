Djokovic seals Serbia at Davis Cup final, Italy down





Nov 26 (Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic overpowered Dennis Novak after Dusan Lajovic battled past Gerald Melzer and Serbia won 3-0 in their opener against Group F host Austria in the Davis Cup final in Innsbruck on Friday. Djokovic, who wanted to lead Serbia to their first title since 2010 and second overall, made light work of his opponent as he dropped just six points on serve and got no break point while taking a 6-3 6-2 victory claimed in less than an hour. “I felt really good. I was stuck from the first point, determined to carry out the game plan,” Djokovic told reporters. Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “The crucial game was the eighth game of the first set, 4-3, new balls. I managed to put in a few extra returns, make him play, pick up the pace. After that there was really no looking back.” .” I just served well, moved great.” Lajovic had a much harder time against Melzer, younger brother of fellow pro Juergen, as he had to toil for a 7-6(5) 3-6 7-5 victory. The 31-year-old lost a break advantage in the third set, but recovered to convert his fourth match point and seal the win. “It’s the Davis Cup. It’s the emotions, the stress, the pressure. It’s always the exciting moments,” said Lajovic. “He played good tennis in recent months, had confidence and showed that today by playing great tennis. Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic secured a clean sweep for Serbia with a 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 victory over Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald. Elsewhere, Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner took emphatic victories in their singles rubbers to give Group E host Italy a 2-0 lead against the United States in Turin before losing doubles in straight sets. Debutant Sonego got the Italians off to a perfect start with a 6-3 7-6(4) win over Reilly Opelka with a big helping hand, with a disciplined outing that contained just one unforced error. “It wasn’t easy to play here, but this crowd… It’s the first time in Davis Cup and I was so looking forward to this game — thank you everyone,” said the 26-year-old. World No. 10 Sinner, who made his debut at the season-closing ATP Finals this month, put the equalizing goal beyond doubt when he crushed 17 winners in a 6-2 6-0 thrashing of John Isner. “Playing here was very special,” Sinner said. “We’ve already won today, which is great. We have a great team and everyone is a great guy too, so we’re just trying to stick together. I’m very honored to be a part of this.” In Madrid, Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Carreno Busta helped Spain to an insurmountable 2-0 lead over debutants Ecuador. Veteran Lopez blew past Roberto Quiroz 6-3 6-3 before Carreno Busta fought back from a set-down to defeat Emilio Gomez 5-7 6-3 7-6 (5) to secure victory for Spain. Carreno Busta then returned for doubles with Marcel Granollers and the Spanish duo took a 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(2) win over Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo. Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru and Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris and Sam Holmes Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

