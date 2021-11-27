Sports
Field Hockey Player of the Year in all regions: Winthrop .’s Maddie Perkins
Maddie Perkins sums up her latest season in one word: thrilling.
The standout Winthrop helped the Ramblers win the Class C Championship. She scored the winning goal with about a minute left in the title match, finishing with a perfect 18-0-0 record. She scored 33 goals, a school record and recorded 22 assists. She was named Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year and named to the Maine Field Hockey Association All-State team.
Perkins has also been selected as the Sun Journal All-Region Field Hockey Player of the Year.
“I’m super proud of our team and what we’ve achieved,” said Perkins. “Not many teams go undefeated all year and win states; that is certainly exciting.”
In addition to the new single-season record, Perkins set new school marks for most career goals (81), most career hat-tricks (10) and most career assists (41). Fourteen of her 81 career goals came in the playoffs, which is also a school record.
Perkins didn’t realize how close she was to surpassing school goals until halfway through the season. She was happy to break the record when she did, against Boothbay on October 6, so that attention could focus on the Ramblers’ team goals.
“I wanted to (break it) for the playoffs so our team can work on passing and get to the goal together as a team,” said Perkins. “I think it was nice to have that (weight) off my shoulders for the playoffs.
Coach Sharon Coulton said more important to the Ramblers’ success than Perkins’ offensive output was her leadership of the young team they had in 2021.
“She had the most experience on the team and was a starter on a state championship team as a freshman,” said Coulton, who became Winthrop’s head coach again in 2021, nine years after he retired and served as an assistant. “We only had two other seniors on the team, one who has been with (since her freshman year) and one who has been with (since her second year). I think her experience has been quite critical, especially when we came into the postseason.”
Winthrop claimed the state championship in 2018, when Perkins was a freshman, then lost to Foxcroft in the 2019 Class C final. There was no postseason in the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic (the Ramblers played last year). fewer games than most teams, making Perkins’ all-time school records even more impressive).
Going back to the state championship was always on Perkins’s mind.
“We definitely knew that if we got far in the playoffs, made it to the (regional semi-finals) or regional finals, we didn’t want to lose, because we wanted to get back to the state game and prove that we were there.” said Perkins.
Perkins played a bigger role in winning the second state championship than the first. Along with her leadership, she also became more of an all-round player.
“I think my defense has gotten a lot better… I was more of a high-forward when I was a freshman, and I went back to halfback,” Perkins said. “So I think my defensive skills have improved since my freshman year. Also my marksmanship, my strong hits to the target from the top of the circle so that my teammates can tip. In my first year I was more of a tipper .”
Of Perkins’ defense, Coulton said she played a critical role in the Ramblers’ strategy to defend a penalty corner. Perkins was one of three airmen who ran from the goal cage to the top of the circle to try and stop the attacking team from making a shot.
Besides winning a second state championship and breaking school records, Perkins said what she will remember this season is the road trips with her teammates.
“I think the team and everything we’ve accomplished together, but our chemistry, the bus drives to our playoff games,” Perkins said. “Our mothers decorated our bus and we brought a karaoke machine with us, which was definitely a lot of fun. This year was one of my favorite years. Our team worked so well and we had such great chemistry on and off the field.”
Perkins said the transition from former coach Jessica Merrill to Coulton went smoothly, as Coulton was the team’s assistant coach and junior varsity coach. Coulton said she could spend more time with Perkins as head coach.
“When she started out as a freshman, I was on the sidelines, but we had a slightly bigger team then and as an assistant coach I was working mainly with the junior varsity players. So I didn’t interact with some of the varsity players,” Coulton said. “That was another plus this season, which was to get to know Maddie better.”
Perkins wants to play hockey in college. She hasn’t chosen a school yet, but she said the recruitment process is going well.
“It was hard to get started (the process), but once you start talking to coaches, it’s super easy and they’re super nice,” Perkins said. “All the coaches I spoke to were super nice.”
” Previous
2021 Sun Journal Field Hockey Teams in All Regions
related stories
Latest Articles
Lewiston Auburn
News
Maine
Oxford Hills
Nation / World
Sources
2/ https://www.sunjournal.com/2021/11/26/all-region-field-hockey-player-of-the-year-winthrops-maddie-perkins/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Invalid username / password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. Once you’ve sent your account email address, we’ll send an email with a reset code.