Field Hockey Player of the Year in all regions: Winthrop .’s Maddie Perkins

Maddie Perkins sums up her latest season in one word: thrilling.

The standout Winthrop helped the Ramblers win the Class C Championship. She scored the winning goal with about a minute left in the title match, finishing with a perfect 18-0-0 record. She scored 33 goals, a school record and recorded 22 assists. She was named Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year and named to the Maine Field Hockey Association All-State team.

Perkins has also been selected as the Sun Journal All-Region Field Hockey Player of the Year.

“I’m super proud of our team and what we’ve achieved,” said Perkins. “Not many teams go undefeated all year and win states; that is certainly exciting.”

In addition to the new single-season record, Perkins set new school marks for most career goals (81), most career hat-tricks (10) and most career assists (41). Fourteen of her 81 career goals came in the playoffs, which is also a school record.

Perkins didn’t realize how close she was to surpassing school goals until halfway through the season. She was happy to break the record when she did, against Boothbay on October 6, so that attention could focus on the Ramblers’ team goals.

“I wanted to (break it) for the playoffs so our team can work on passing and get to the goal together as a team,” said Perkins. “I think it was nice to have that (weight) off my shoulders for the playoffs.

Coach Sharon Coulton said more important to the Ramblers’ success than Perkins’ offensive output was her leadership of the young team they had in 2021.

“She had the most experience on the team and was a starter on a state championship team as a freshman,” said Coulton, who became Winthrop’s head coach again in 2021, nine years after he retired and served as an assistant. “We only had two other seniors on the team, one who has been with (since her freshman year) and one who has been with (since her second year). I think her experience has been quite critical, especially when we came into the postseason.”

Winthrop claimed the state championship in 2018, when Perkins was a freshman, then lost to Foxcroft in the 2019 Class C final. There was no postseason in the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic (the Ramblers played last year). fewer games than most teams, making Perkins’ all-time school records even more impressive).

Going back to the state championship was always on Perkins’s mind.

“We definitely knew that if we got far in the playoffs, made it to the (regional semi-finals) or regional finals, we didn’t want to lose, because we wanted to get back to the state game and prove that we were there.” said Perkins.

Perkins played a bigger role in winning the second state championship than the first. Along with her leadership, she also became more of an all-round player.

“I think my defense has gotten a lot better… I was more of a high-forward when I was a freshman, and I went back to halfback,” Perkins said. “So I think my defensive skills have improved since my freshman year. Also my marksmanship, my strong hits to the target from the top of the circle so that my teammates can tip. In my first year I was more of a tipper .”

Of Perkins’ defense, Coulton said she played a critical role in the Ramblers’ strategy to defend a penalty corner. Perkins was one of three airmen who ran from the goal cage to the top of the circle to try and stop the attacking team from making a shot.

Besides winning a second state championship and breaking school records, Perkins said what she will remember this season is the road trips with her teammates.

“I think the team and everything we’ve accomplished together, but our chemistry, the bus drives to our playoff games,” Perkins said. “Our mothers decorated our bus and we brought a karaoke machine with us, which was definitely a lot of fun. This year was one of my favorite years. Our team worked so well and we had such great chemistry on and off the field.”

Perkins said the transition from former coach Jessica Merrill to Coulton went smoothly, as Coulton was the team’s assistant coach and junior varsity coach. Coulton said she could spend more time with Perkins as head coach.

“When she started out as a freshman, I was on the sidelines, but we had a slightly bigger team then and as an assistant coach I was working mainly with the junior varsity players. So I didn’t interact with some of the varsity players,” Coulton said. “That was another plus this season, which was to get to know Maddie better.”

Perkins wants to play hockey in college. She hasn’t chosen a school yet, but she said the recruitment process is going well.

“It was hard to get started (the process), but once you start talking to coaches, it’s super easy and they’re super nice,” Perkins said. “All the coaches I spoke to were super nice.”

” Previous