Pitchford & Drinkhall to Quarter Finals at Worlds!— Table Tennis England





Liam Pitchford & Paul Drinkhall blew away the fifth seed to reach the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles at the World Cup in Houston. The English pair were in perfect harmony and were always in control against Cedric Nuytinck & Jakub Dyjas, even in the short moments. A quick start gave them a 4-1 lead in the first and they held the front all the way, taking their second game point to win it 11-9. The second was more of a seesaw, but the England pair reached the match point first as they recovered from 8-9 behind. Drinkhall narrowly missed a forehand down the line at that match point, and they missed another chance when Pitchford fell while trying and barely reacted to a power cord. The only moment of possible alarm came when the Belgium-Polish combination delivered a match point of their own, but Pitchford & Drinkhall remained at the forefront, winning the next three points to take a 2-0 lead. The England pair started well again in the third and forced a timeout at 3-1, but they pulled away to lead 9-4 – achieving that score at the end of a brilliant rally that showed their physicality and skill showed, crisscrossing each other. crossing, diving and stretching to make a seemingly impossible return. A few runs later, the victory was for them trailing 11-6 in the third. Pitchford & Drinkhall are the only European pair left in the bottom half of the draw and next are Shunsuke Togami & Yukiya Uda, who defeated their Japanese compatriots Tomokazu Harimoto & Masataka Morizono 3-2 (11-13, 14-12) , 4-11, 11-4, 11-4) in their last-16 tie. Pitchford will have the chance to clinch a singles quarter-final at 1:20 a.m. UK time, when he takes on sixth-seeded China’s Liang Jingkun. Result Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Liam Pitchford & Paul Drinkhall bt Cedric Nuytinck (BEL) & Jakub Dyjas (POL) 3-0 (11-9, 14-12, 11-6)

