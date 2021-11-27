3 takeaways from the Bruins’ loss to the Rangers

Get the latest sports news in Boston
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Bruins
The Boston Bruins have only one big win on their resume so far: a 3-2 shootout win over the leading Florida Panthers on October 30.
Bruce Cassidy’s squad took care of things against the team below them in the standings. Wednesday’s dominant 5-1 win in Buffalo improved the B’s to 9-1-0 against teams outside the pre-Thanksgiving playoff picture.
The Bruins did not face a rebuilt Sabers squad in their Black Friday matinee. Nor did they go up against a potential fringe team for the playoffs. Instead, they organized an improved New York Rangers group that arrived atop the Metropolitan Division just two points behind the Capitals and Hurricanes the day after Thanksgiving.
In a game that had a little bit of everything — from a few dive stops by Jeremy Swayman to Chris Kreider trying “the Michigan” and Aretemi Panarin throwing his gauntlet at Brad Marchand — the Bruins shot themselves in the foot during the final 20 minutes.
Boston’s dominating effort in the first stanza came to naught, as Ryan Strome countered Craig Smith’s second of the year with a grueling score with 5.8 ticks left.
The defensive failures continued even after the Bruins regained a 2-1 lead on Patrice Bergeron’s eighth of the season. The Brandon Carlo-Derek Forbort pair found themselves on the ice for Dryden Hunt’s middle stanza equalizing after a juicy rebound from Jeremy Swayman on the heels of a Forbort turnover; and Panarin’s go-ahead count in the third period, beating Carlo to take his fifth of the year.
“We didn’t play winning hockey for some reason,” Cassidy said after Friday’s loss to New York. “We kind of pissed off about it, to be honest.”
Alexis Lafreniere’s fifth of the season and Jacob Trouba’s empty netter sealed New York’s 5-2 win. This is what we learned.
Indeed, the Bruins will drop their share of decisions against some of the top teams in the league. They will even face some setbacks against mediocre or bottom feeding squads during an 82 game slate.
At some point they will have to book some wins against the teams above them in the standings. Friday’s loss dropped the Bruins to 1-6 against a team currently in the top three in the division.
They ran into some tough breaks in those losses. But the Oilers, Flames, Rangers, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs and Panthers all exposed Boston’s defensive flaws in their early season matchups.
Other than their come-from-behind third-period win against the Panthers on Halloween night, the Bruins haven’t risen to the occasion during the crisis. This month alone, they gave a third period lead over Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers and let another win slip after Friday’s third period collapse.
“As a group we need to do better,” Cassidy said of rectifying the meltdowns in the last 20. “You have to understand where you are in a game. There will be goals scored because guys are stronger than you or faster than you and them play. But you have to play winning hockey at the right time. That’s where we get away from our identity when we have those breakdowns that are pretty easy for me.”
The Bruins witnessed some of their old reliables from previous years continue their careers elsewhere. Cassidy would certainly have turned to tried and true vets such as Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Torey Krug and Tuukka Rask at crucial moments in the third period.
The transition in the Boston locker room over the past two seasons has caused many growing pains. This early season rut against some of the best early season rosters is living proof.
Since the 2019-20 off-season, the Bruins have had to fill significant gaps on second-line, power play and the top-left defensive mating spot next to Charlie McAvoy.
Slow developments in the outlook, coupled with the Islanders exposing Boston’s bottom six and defensive depth in last year’s second round, forced Don Sweeney’s hand last summer. The seventh-year general manager tried to allay the concerns after adding Erik Haula, Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek, Derek Forbort and Linus Ullmark in late July. Sweeney’s off-season spree yielded mixed results – at best – during the first 17 games.
While the newer players, including Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar – who took over from the Sabers on last year’s trade deadline – find their comfort level within the system, the Bruins find themselves relying too much on their top guns like Bergeron, Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy to get them out of this rut. Still, the frequent brain farts against some upper echelon teams top the list of early season concerns.
Even with a bit of turmoil early in the season, Marchand remains optimistic about Boston’s chances once the newer members make their way — as long as they limit the self-inflicted wounds.
“I’m not worried at all. It’s early in the year and we have a lot of new faces in our group,” Marchand said. “If we stop shooting ourselves in the foot, we’re going to be a great hockey team.”
The Bruins also witnessed their share of entertaining tilts. But they are looking for means to entertain their fans to the victory over big opponents.
The Bruins left TD Garden with a sour taste in the mouth. Still, things could have been more embarrassing.
While Swayman struggled to keep his team afloat with a few dive stops, the former University of Maine netminder eventually fell victim to an assertive attack from the Rangers. The rookie netminder nearly fell victim to a Kreider high point goal when he hit the bar in his attempt to channel his inner Mike Legg.
“I’ve got a piece of that, yeah,” Swayman said of Kreider’s attempt. “Guys have tried [on me before]. But it’s one of those plays where anything goes.”
Panarin put the Rangers ahead for good shortly after Kreider’s nearly dazzling marker. In the closing seconds, the talented Russian playmaker objected to some of Marchand’s chirping from the bench. The two wingers were charged 10 minutes of misbehavior with Panarin’s off-hand glove toss to Marchand to conclude the unique exchange.
“We were just asking about Thanksgiving dinner,” Marchand said to a laugh from the Boston media. “He didn’t like what I ate.”
The Panarin-Marchand exchange will never get old. But the Bruins’ battle against the top teams is no laughing matter for their passionate fan base.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.boston.com/sports/boston-bruins/2021/11/26/bruins-rangers-final-score-analysis-highlights-takeaways/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]