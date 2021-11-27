3 takeaways from the Bruins’ loss to the Rangers

Bruins

The Bruins fell for a different selection team on Friday. The Bruins had a hard time scoring off Igor Shesterkin in the third period. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The Boston Bruins have only one big win on their resume so far: a 3-2 shootout win over the leading Florida Panthers on October 30.

Bruce Cassidy’s squad took care of things against the team below them in the standings. Wednesday’s dominant 5-1 win in Buffalo improved the B’s to 9-1-0 against teams outside the pre-Thanksgiving playoff picture.

The Bruins did not face a rebuilt Sabers squad in their Black Friday matinee. Nor did they go up against a potential fringe team for the playoffs. Instead, they organized an improved New York Rangers group that arrived atop the Metropolitan Division just two points behind the Capitals and Hurricanes the day after Thanksgiving.

In a game that had a little bit of everything — from a few dive stops by Jeremy Swayman to Chris Kreider trying “the Michigan” and Aretemi Panarin throwing his gauntlet at Brad Marchand — the Bruins shot themselves in the foot during the final 20 minutes.

Boston’s dominating effort in the first stanza came to naught, as Ryan Strome countered Craig Smith’s second of the year with a grueling score with 5.8 ticks left.

The defensive failures continued even after the Bruins regained a 2-1 lead on Patrice Bergeron’s eighth of the season. The Brandon Carlo-Derek Forbort pair found themselves on the ice for Dryden Hunt’s middle stanza equalizing after a juicy rebound from Jeremy Swayman on the heels of a Forbort turnover; and Panarin’s go-ahead count in the third period, beating Carlo to take his fifth of the year.

“We didn’t play winning hockey for some reason,” Cassidy said after Friday’s loss to New York. “We kind of pissed off about it, to be honest.”

Alexis Lafreniere’s fifth of the season and Jacob Trouba’s empty netter sealed New York’s 5-2 win. This is what we learned.

Losses keep piling up against selection teams

Indeed, the Bruins will drop their share of decisions against some of the top teams in the league. They will even face some setbacks against mediocre or bottom feeding squads during an 82 game slate.

At some point they will have to book some wins against the teams above them in the standings. Friday’s loss dropped the Bruins to 1-6 against a team currently in the top three in the division.

They ran into some tough breaks in those losses. But the Oilers, Flames, Rangers, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs and Panthers all exposed Boston’s defensive flaws in their early season matchups.

Other than their come-from-behind third-period win against the Panthers on Halloween night, the Bruins haven’t risen to the occasion during the crisis. This month alone, they gave a third period lead over Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers and let another win slip after Friday’s third period collapse.

“As a group we need to do better,” Cassidy said of rectifying the meltdowns in the last 20. “You have to understand where you are in a game. There will be goals scored because guys are stronger than you or faster than you and them play. But you have to play winning hockey at the right time. That’s where we get away from our identity when we have those breakdowns that are pretty easy for me.”

The Bruins witnessed some of their old reliables from previous years continue their careers elsewhere. Cassidy would certainly have turned to tried and true vets such as Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Torey Krug and Tuukka Rask at crucial moments in the third period.

The transition in the Boston locker room over the past two seasons has caused many growing pains. This early season rut against some of the best early season rosters is living proof.

These are not the same Bruins teams from recent years

Since the 2019-20 off-season, the Bruins have had to fill significant gaps on second-line, power play and the top-left defensive mating spot next to Charlie McAvoy.

Slow developments in the outlook, coupled with the Islanders exposing Boston’s bottom six and defensive depth in last year’s second round, forced Don Sweeney’s hand last summer. The seventh-year general manager tried to allay the concerns after adding Erik Haula, Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek, Derek Forbort and Linus Ullmark in late July. Sweeney’s off-season spree yielded mixed results – at best – during the first 17 games.

While the newer players, including Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar – who took over from the Sabers on last year’s trade deadline – find their comfort level within the system, the Bruins find themselves relying too much on their top guns like Bergeron, Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy to get them out of this rut. Still, the frequent brain farts against some upper echelon teams top the list of early season concerns.

Even with a bit of turmoil early in the season, Marchand remains optimistic about Boston’s chances once the newer members make their way — as long as they limit the self-inflicted wounds.

“I’m not worried at all. It’s early in the year and we have a lot of new faces in our group,” Marchand said. “If we stop shooting ourselves in the foot, we’re going to be a great hockey team.”

The Bruins also witnessed their share of entertaining tilts. But they are looking for means to entertain their fans to the victory over big opponents.

Failed attempt in lacrosse style and Panarin-Marchand change cap during matinee

The Bruins left TD Garden with a sour taste in the mouth. Still, things could have been more embarrassing.

While Swayman struggled to keep his team afloat with a few dive stops, the former University of Maine netminder eventually fell victim to an assertive attack from the Rangers. The rookie netminder nearly fell victim to a Kreider high point goal when he hit the bar in his attempt to channel his inner Mike Legg.

“I’ve got a piece of that, yeah,” Swayman said of Kreider’s attempt. “Guys have tried [on me before]. But it’s one of those plays where anything goes.”

Panarin put the Rangers ahead for good shortly after Kreider’s nearly dazzling marker. In the closing seconds, the talented Russian playmaker objected to some of Marchand’s chirping from the bench. The two wingers were charged 10 minutes of misbehavior with Panarin’s off-hand glove toss to Marchand to conclude the unique exchange.

“We were just asking about Thanksgiving dinner,” Marchand said to a laugh from the Boston media. “He didn’t like what I ate.”

The Panarin-Marchand exchange will never get old. But the Bruins’ battle against the top teams is no laughing matter for their passionate fan base.