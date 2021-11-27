Cricket has started tackling discrimination, it must endure | Cricket

tHere’s a maxim in modern, systemic approaches to leading organizations through change: They say if you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. The truth is, if you don’t recognize that you are part of the problem, you can never effectively become part of the solution.

Leading up to the hastily convened gathering of cricket bodies in the Oval last week, it appeared that the protagonists were preparing to point the finger rather than look in the mirror. Therefore, in a open letterI emphasized that, for me and I believe many others, the only acceptable outcome of the meeting was a credible statement with evidence behind it that you are willing to recognize that the game you love is deeply flawed, and that you are willing to be held individually and collectively responsible for solving them.

So have crickets delivered leaders? It’s tempting to hide behind the obvious truth that only time will tell. Moreover, as the England and Wales Cricket Board statement points out, English cricket has a serious trust problem: not so much a shortage, but rather a vacuum, ingrained in the roots of the game and strengthened over the decades: from the Basil DOliveira affair in the 1960s to the active exclusion of players and fans of Caribbean descent in the 1970s and 1980s, to the recent cancellation of the men’s and women’s tours of Pakistan. Then, of course, there’s the insult and injury that plagues Black and Brown players and enthusiasts of the game.

This latter element, in a sense, explains the gap between the volume and vibrancy of support for events such as the 2019 World Championship one-day, and the tumbleweed that has been blowing over most provincial grounds for most of the season. It also means that Azeem Rafiq is far from the only one who doesn’t want his kids anywhere near cricket.

Pakistan and India fans at Old Trafford during the 2019 World Cup, which brought a vibrant multicultural crowd through the turnstiles. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Perhaps it’s because there’s been a wave of recognition throughout the game of the sheer cost of it all that Friday’s statement ticks some important boxes.

First, while omitting the use of terms like structural, systemic, or institutional, the promise and commitments make clear that racism permeates the structures and practices of the entire game, rather than being confined to isolated pockets, or incidents, of bullying. and harassment. Of course, all cases of overt racism should be properly addressed, but focusing solely on this would miss the point. It would also condemn anyone to the classic and ultimately useless phenomenon of what I call relentless anti-racism, where when new allegations come to light, as surely organizations will find themselves trying to deal with a torrent of individual cases, adding all the time. the impression that the game is full of unaddressed errors.

Structural racism demands a structural response. The review of governance and regulations; the creation of a new anti-discrimination unit and the inclusion of diversity and inclusion standards in the criteria used to evaluate venues for international competitions all fall into this category. Yet initiatives like these can never be enough, often take too long or generate unintended side effects. The key pivots that can shift culture are often depicted as barriers or bottlenecks. So a plan that is full of positive actions and initiatives, but that doesn’t target negative features of the current landscape, will generally fail. With the stated intention to identify and remove structural and cultural barriers in our elite talent trajectories, or to invest in detection, enforcement and sanctions against discriminatory and abusive public behavior, the plan passes this test.

Perhaps the most important ingredient in a compelling change effort is leadership. The impact of Lord Kamlesh Patel in his first month as Yorkshire president illustrates how quickly the right leadership approach can begin to detoxify even the most polluted environments. In a recent edition of Desert Island Discs, Tom Ilube, the tech entrepreneur and chairman of the Rugby Football Union, told how a senior colleague took him aside during the first week of his first job in the City of London and said: Tom, there are friends of mine who would you swing from the nearest tree. These kinds of stories are familiar to many of us who started our careers in the 70’s or 80’s, and I wouldn’t wish the pain and confusion on anyone. But it is also clear that the presence at higher levels of people who have received such things makes it much less likely that an organization will ignore, underestimate or even try to cover them up, as has been the case for too long in cricket and many others. sectors.

Lord Kamlesh Patel has been an encouraging influence ever since he became president of Yorkshire. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

Ironically, the commitment that seems to have posed the most difficulty in winning the support of all cricket organizations, improvements in governance and leadership diversity by April 2022 is something the wider sports sector has already shown can be achieved. Step one came with the introduction of a governance code, which imposed term limits on board appointments, and immediately created a situation where vacancies would arise. Step two was to get the message out to the many highly qualified people from diverse backgrounds who either had not considered applying for board positions in sport or had anticipated and in some cases experienced discrimination that they were wanted and would be treated fairly. to get.

The results are striking: since 2015, the proportion of board members from black, Asian and other ethnically diverse backgrounds in Sport England co-funded organizations has increased from 4% to 13%. Interestingly, one of the action items in Crickets’ plan is to piggyback on the process that led to these advances. The executive leadership profile will take more time to change, but the introduction of anonymized recruiting tools, along with the recognition that the game and its organizations can only thrive if its leadership is reflective and relevant to the whole of society. should produce visible results within a few months.

The declarations of commitments regarding investment and transparency are very important and must be fulfilled. Is each signatory to the letter, with its impressive expressions of repentance and unity, sincere? Probably not. Do they really understand the problems? Certainly not, but the point is that they have acknowledged their responsibility for the current reality of the game and for its future healing and improvement.

We should all hope that they are successful. As I told them, you have the opportunity to do something good and important, not just for your game, but for all the people who love it or could love it; for all the people wronged by this and for a country that frankly cannot afford without stating the benefits that a healthy, accessible and joyful game of cricket could bring.