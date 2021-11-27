Ohio High School Soccer OHSAA State Semifinal Scores





Friday’s semifinal scoreboard division I Springfield 22, Cin. Moeller 21, FINAL Upper Arlington 10, St Edward 16, FINALE Division II cin. Winton Woods 20, Green 7, Q4 More Green Bulldogs football:From the football field to the stage, Green’s Garrett Dennis is making his voice heard KC Spears scored on a 29-yard TD run with 1:29 left in Q4 to extend Winton Woods’ lead to 20-7. …Green led shortly after a TD in the second quarter before Ty’Rek Spikes returned the ensuing kick-off 75 yards for a TD and the 13-7 with 4:35 left Q2.Quinn Simmer’s 3-yard TD run followed by Eli Noirot’s PAT kick short gave Green a 7-6 lead with 4:45 left Q2. Spikes scored on a 9-yard TD run to give Winton Woods a 6-0 lead with 5:42 left in Q1. Spikes appeared to have stopped at the scrimmage, bounced him out and ran to the corner for TD. Avon 24, Hoban 31, FINAL Lamar Sperling scored on a 15-yard run to give Hoban a 31-24 lead in Q4. … Jayvarion Crable threw two TD passes in the second quarter from 47 yards to Rickey Williams with 6:00 left in Q2 and 3 yards to Shawn Parnell with 9:57 left in Q2 to help Hoban take a 24-14 lead take in the rest. …Lamar Sperling scored from yards out for a 14-7 Hoban lead with 6:42 left in Q2. Hoban’s Charlie Durkin finished the half with a FG of 43 yards as time went on. … Avon QB Sam Detillio has two TD runs, including a 12-yarder with 3:56 leftt Q1 to end 80-yard drive after a fumble in Hoban’s red zone. Division III Hamilton Badin 14, Granville 0, FINAL Chardon 41, West Holmes 7, FINAL More high school football:Canton Repository / Massillon Independent High School Soccer Picks For OHSAA State Semifinals Division IV Bloom-Carroll 21, Clinton-Massie 24, FINAL Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17, FINAL Ohio High School Semifinals Schedule on Saturday Division V Harvest preparation (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) Division VI Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) Division VII Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren JFK (10-2) Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) OHSAA Football State Championship Match Schedule All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton Thursday 2 December, 7 p.m. Division II Friday December 3, 10:30 am Division IV Friday December 3, 3 p.m. Division III Friday December 3rd 7.30 pm Division I Saturday December 4, 10.30 am Division VII Saturday December 4, 3 p.m. Division VI Saturday 4 December 19.30 Division V Stark County Area High School Football Standings Football Standings in the Federal League x Hoover ……………6-0……9-3 McKinley …………….5-1…..8-5 Jackson………….. 4-2…… 9-3 Green ………………3-3…… 11-3 More ….2-4……5-5 GlenOak…………..1-5…..3-7 Perry ……………… 0-6…… 2-8 x-Wonoutright league title Stark County Independents / Catholic Football Standings Massillon ……………… 11-3 Central Catholic……….4-7 Louisville …………….. 2-8 St. Thomas Aquinas … 0-7 PAC-7 Football Stands x-Fairless ………………6-1…..9-2 x-Triway…..6-1…..7-2 Northwest …….5-2 …..6-5 Manchester …….5-2…..7-4 CVCA ……………… 3-4 ….. 6-5 Orrville…………………..2-5…..2-8 Loudonville…………..1-6…..1-9 Tuslaw ………………… 0-7 ….. 1-9 x-Shared league title Inter-Valley Conference Football Standings North Division Malvern …….5-0 …..9-2 East Canton ……….3-1….. 5-4 Buckeye Trail…….2-2…..4-6 Tusk. Cent.Cath. .. 2-3…. 3-7 Newcomer city ..1-3…..1-6 Strasbourg ………….0-4….1-8 x-Won division title South Division Garaway …………… 5-0 …. 12-1 Ridgewood……….. 4-1…. 10-2 Indian Valley ……. 3-2….. 7-3 Sand Valley …….. 2-3 ….. 6-5 Claymont …………….1-4….2-8 Tusky Valley ……….0-5….. 1-9 x-Won division title Eastern Buckeye Conference Football Standings x-West Branch……..6-0…..13-1 Carrollton ……………. 4-2 ….. 8-4 Salem ……………… 3-3 ….. 8-4 Canton South ………. 3-3….. 7-4 Alliance ………………. 3-3 ….. 3-7 Marlington …………… 2-4….. 3-7 Minerva ……………… 0-6….. 0-10 x-League title won

