Ohio High School Soccer OHSAA State Semifinal Scores
Friday’s semifinal scoreboard
division I
Springfield 22, Cin. Moeller 21, FINAL
Upper Arlington 10, St Edward 16, FINALE
Division II
cin. Winton Woods 20, Green 7, Q4
KC Spears scored on a 29-yard TD run with 1:29 left in Q4 to extend Winton Woods’ lead to 20-7. …Green led shortly after a TD in the second quarter before Ty’Rek Spikes returned the ensuing kick-off 75 yards for a TD and the 13-7 with 4:35 left Q2.Quinn Simmer’s 3-yard TD run followed by Eli Noirot’s PAT kick short gave Green a 7-6 lead with 4:45 left Q2. Spikes scored on a 9-yard TD run to give Winton Woods a 6-0 lead with 5:42 left in Q1. Spikes appeared to have stopped at the scrimmage, bounced him out and ran to the corner for TD.
Avon 24, Hoban 31, FINAL
Lamar Sperling scored on a 15-yard run to give Hoban a 31-24 lead in Q4. … Jayvarion Crable threw two TD passes in the second quarter from 47 yards to Rickey Williams with 6:00 left in Q2 and 3 yards to Shawn Parnell with 9:57 left in Q2 to help Hoban take a 24-14 lead take in the rest. …Lamar Sperling scored from yards out for a 14-7 Hoban lead with 6:42 left in Q2. Hoban’s Charlie Durkin finished the half with a FG of 43 yards as time went on. … Avon QB Sam Detillio has two TD runs, including a 12-yarder with 3:56 leftt Q1 to end 80-yard drive after a fumble in Hoban’s red zone.
Division III
Hamilton Badin 14, Granville 0, FINAL
Chardon 41, West Holmes 7, FINAL
Division IV
Bloom-Carroll 21, Clinton-Massie 24, FINAL
Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17, FINAL
Ohio High School Semifinals Schedule on Saturday
Division V
Harvest preparation (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1)
Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0)
Division VI
Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1)
Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1)
Division VII
Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren JFK (10-2)
Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Hopewell-Loudon (13-1)
OHSAA Football State Championship Match Schedule
All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Thursday 2 December, 7 p.m. Division II
Friday December 3, 10:30 am Division IV
Friday December 3, 3 p.m. Division III
Friday December 3rd 7.30 pm Division I
Saturday December 4, 10.30 am Division VII
Saturday December 4, 3 p.m. Division VI
Saturday 4 December 19.30 Division V
Stark County Area High School Football Standings
Football Standings in the Federal League
x Hoover ……………6-0……9-3
McKinley …………….5-1…..8-5
Jackson………….. 4-2…… 9-3
Green ………………3-3…… 11-3
More ….2-4……5-5
GlenOak…………..1-5…..3-7
Perry ……………… 0-6…… 2-8
x-Wonoutright league title
Stark County Independents / Catholic Football Standings
Massillon ……………… 11-3
Central Catholic……….4-7
Louisville …………….. 2-8
St. Thomas Aquinas … 0-7
PAC-7 Football Stands
x-Fairless ………………6-1…..9-2
x-Triway…..6-1…..7-2
Northwest …….5-2 …..6-5
Manchester …….5-2…..7-4
CVCA ……………… 3-4 ….. 6-5
Orrville…………………..2-5…..2-8
Loudonville…………..1-6…..1-9
Tuslaw ………………… 0-7 ….. 1-9
x-Shared league title
Inter-Valley Conference Football Standings
North Division
Malvern …….5-0 …..9-2
East Canton ……….3-1….. 5-4
Buckeye Trail…….2-2…..4-6
Tusk. Cent.Cath. .. 2-3…. 3-7
Newcomer city ..1-3…..1-6
Strasbourg ………….0-4….1-8
x-Won division title
South Division
Garaway …………… 5-0 …. 12-1
Ridgewood……….. 4-1…. 10-2
Indian Valley ……. 3-2….. 7-3
Sand Valley …….. 2-3 ….. 6-5
Claymont …………….1-4….2-8
Tusky Valley ……….0-5….. 1-9
x-Won division title
Eastern Buckeye Conference Football Standings
x-West Branch……..6-0…..13-1
Carrollton ……………. 4-2 ….. 8-4
Salem ……………… 3-3 ….. 8-4
Canton South ………. 3-3….. 7-4
Alliance ………………. 3-3 ….. 3-7
Marlington …………… 2-4….. 3-7
Minerva ……………… 0-6….. 0-10
x-League title won
