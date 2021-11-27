Second-Half Surge pushes #15 Vols past Tennessee Tech, 80-69





KNOXVILLE Tennessee’s attack soared in the second half, as 15th-ranked Vols defeated Tennessee Tech, 80-69, at the Thompson-Boling Arena Friday afternoon. Tennessee’s attack soared in the second half, as 15th-ranked Vols defeated Tennessee Tech, 80-69, at the Thompson-Boling Arena Friday afternoon. The Vols (4-1) shot 17-of-28 (.607) in the bottom half, including 4-for-8 (.500) from deep to propel themselves to victory. Olivier Nkamhoua was a perfect 6-for-6 in the second half and 8-for-8 for the game. Of his team-high 18 points, 13 came in the second half. Santiago Bishops joined him in double figures for the second half, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the final stanza. Kennedy Chandler , John Fulkerson and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield also scored in double figures for the game with 15, 14 and 12 respectively. Huntley-Hatfield’s 12 points marked a career high by shooting 6-for-7. Chandler pumped energy into the crowd of 16,909 at the Thompson-Boling Arena and threw some breakaway dunks in the second half, the last of which gave Tennessee the biggest lead of the game at the time, 64-51. The Vols leapt forward with a 15-4 run of 7:38 in the middle of the second half. Huntley-Hatfield was good for seven of those points. After falling behind at half time, Tennessee’s attack came off in the second half, thanks to a few Vescovi three-pointers. UT struggled from deep in the first half, making only 2-of-15 (.133) from outside the arc. The Vols used a relentless scoring effort close to the basket to jump forward as Tennessee defeated the Golden Eagles, 48-32, in the paint. The Vols forced TTU to 19 turnovers and had 11 steals. Chandler posted five steals and came to eight in his last two games at the Thompson-Boling Arena, while Vescovia added three and has four consecutive games with multiple steals. Tennessee has already recorded three games in double digits this season, after only taking eight in total in each of the last two seasons combined. Huntley-Hatfield counted two blocks around the glass, while Chandler and Fulkers carved one each. After the teams battled back and forth during the first half, Tennessee Tech took a 35-34 lead at halftime on a three-pointer by Jr. Clay at the buzzer. The Vols led by seven points, but were unable to pull away. Clay was Tech’s leading scorer, finishing with a game-high 19 points. NEXT ONE: Tennessee will return to action on Tuesday, November 30, as it hosts Presbyterian at the Thompson-Boling Arena with a tip scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available atAllVols.com. NKAMHOA SHOW RANGE: Olivier Nkamhoua shot 2-for-2 from a 3-point range on Friday, improving his season tally to 6-for-8 from long range. Nkamhoua came in just 1-for-5 in his Tennessee career from outside the arc this season. VESS-CO-CATTLE FOR THREE: With three 3-pointers in the win, Santiago Bishops has now made three or more three-pointers in 20 of his 51 games in his career as a Vol. Vescovi is shooting .370 from outside the arc this season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/news/2021/11/26/mens-basketball-second-half-surge-pushes-vols-past-ttu.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

