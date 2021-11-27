Azeem Rafiq: Tim Bresnan Will Not Get Disciplined But Will Undergo Cultural Awareness Training





Tim Bresnan left Yorkshire after 19 years to sign for Warwickshire in June 2020 Warwickshire has confirmed that Tim Bresnan will not face disciplinary action but will undergo cultural awareness training after being involved in the Yorkshire racism inquiry. Warwickshire says they have spoken “extensively” with Rafiq and Bresnan and that all club players will undergo “cultural awareness and appreciation training”. “Tim will be deeply involved in this process,” said Warwickshire chairman Mark McCafferty, adding that the training would be extended to the coaches and the wider management team. “He fully supports Warwickshire’s stance on inclusivity and understands our expectations of him as a player. “Warwickshire is committed to reflecting the communities we serve at every level, making Edgbaston a safe and welcoming place for all. Nothing will stop us from achieving this goal.” On November 16, former bowler Rafiq spoke to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee about his experiences of racism during his two spells in Yorkshire and made allegations of bullying against Bresnan. In a statement released after the MPs’ hearing, Rafiq accused Bresnan of “frequently” racist remarks towards him during their time together at Headingley and said Bresnan’s behavior led him to have “suicidal thoughts”. He said Bresnan, who played 23 Tests and 85 one-day internationals for England, later apologized “but it was lip service”. Bresnan responded in a statement, saying: “For any role I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq’s experience of being bullied in Yorkshire, I offer my unreserved apologies. “However, I must categorically deny his accusation that I ‘ve often made racist remarks’. This is absolutely not true.” Warwickshire said they would investigate the claims. In the club’s latest statement, Bresnan said: “I apologize for the inconvenience Azeem caused when we were both part of the Yorkshire dressing room. “I understand that there needs to be a shift in cultural awareness and understanding at play. “I am determined to use my experience to support the next generation of cricketers in Warwickshire so they can learn how to make the dressing room a safe and welcoming place for every cricketer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/59430054 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos