Local tennis star Desirae Krawczyk grateful for best season in career





Local tennis star Desirae Krawczyk was home this week taking part in the world team tennis in Indian Wells. And since it’s Thanksgiving week, she’s the perfect person to profile. They say gratitude is the best attitude. That is Desirae Krawczyk, genuinely happy and grateful, grateful for what has been the most successful season of her career. “To be at these grand slam events – it’s a dream come true and to be able to compete there and shrug with these top names is amazing. So I think it was just really cool to do this and I’m really happy,” said Krawczyk. It’s hard not to be happy when you win three Grand Slam titles in one season, all in mixed doubles. Desirae was crowned first at Roland Garros, then Wimbledon, closed by the US Open. “The reward after the hard work we’ve put in over the past 11 months is amazing. It’s been incredible and I’m grateful to play in these events and grateful to be in these finals events, so yes, it was great. “ The only slam she didn’t win was at the Australian Open. She will soon have the opportunity to change that. But had to ask her, of the four grand slams, which one is her favorite? “You know, Wimbledon is just the mecca of tennis. Being on Center Court was just an insane feeling – I was just speechless. I actually walked the wrong way to Center Court, so I mean I was just starstruck. Like ‘woah this is really cool to be here’ so i think Wimbledon is my favourite. Australian Open is one of my favorites. I think US Open has just the vibe, the vibe, it’s so electric. And then you got the French Open – it was my first slam, you can’t forget your first – so it’s just amazing,” Krawczyk said. Winning is great, but perhaps the most important part of it all is Desirae’s influence on others, her influence on the next generation, especially young girls who dream of playing professional tennis and possibly even winning a grand slam one day. “It’s really cool to see when I was a young kid that now there are young kids looking up to me and that’s really cool, very special and I’m grateful,” Krawczyk said.

