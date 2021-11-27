First Olympic Women’s Hockey Game for Rogers Place

On January 3, the return of the Canada-US Send Off Olympic Winter Games among the frequent gold medal finalists returns to Edmonton. Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images file

When it comes to the International Ice Hockey Federation Junior World Championships, there was no need for an extra attraction.

Keep it in this country and send the local NHL and Canadian Hockey League junior teams out all over the holiday season and the event easily takes center stage. But this year, your correspondent has discovered, there will be an added value. Women! On January 3, the return of the Canada-US Send Off Olympic Winter Games among the frequent finalists for the gold medal, a match that drew a nearly packed crowd at Rogers Place ahead of the 2018 Olympics in Korea, will return to Edmonton. It will be announced sometime in the coming days that Hockey Canada has arranged to play the game the day before the 4th World Junior Semifinals and the 5th Bronze and Gold Medal Games of January. The effect of playing an Olympic match between the two powers of women's hockey four years ago was comparable to the thrill of holding the pair of Alphonso Davies homecoming World Cup qualifiers with Canada against Costa Rica and Mexico in frigid conditions that sold more than 100,000 tickets at the Commonwealth Stadium.

Four years ago, just before Christmas, the two teams drew 17,468 at Rogers Place. I still remember the emotions of Shannon Szabados and Meaghan Mikkelson when that game ended. Two-time Olympic gold medal-winning goalkeeper Szabados, of Edmonton, grabbed her veteran St. Albert teammate and shared her emotions of the moment. After the game I told Mikkelson I didn't want to leave. I don't want to leave the ice now, Szabados said of the largest crowd ever for a female friendly, and an even bigger gathering than the 16,023 for the gold medal match of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. This is pretty incredible. I probably had 300 friends and family in the crowd tonight. I couldn't have asked for anything better, Szabados added.

Mikkelson said the evening hit her the same way. It was amazing. When Shannon came up to me and told me she didn't want to leave the ice, that's exactly how I felt. Look at this. This is unreal. That's exactly what it was. Unreal. This year a repeat of last year's no-fans-in-the-stands IIHF world junior in an Edmonton bubble is scheduled to take place from December 26 to January 5 at Rogers Place. And to accommodate this, the NHL Oilers and Western Hockey League Oil Kings have overloaded their schedule around it with home games in December and January. The Oilers have eight home games in December leading up to the World Juniors Edmonton-Red Deer, while the Oil Kings also play eight home games prior to the Christmas break immediately following the World Junior.

When they come home from Saturday's game in Vegas, the Oilers will play at home against Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Boston, Carolina, Toronto, Columbus and Anaheim, with just two one-game flip-over trips to Seattle ahead of the World Juniors. Then it's eight straight down the road for the NHL team. After the World Juniors, the Oilers return to play eight more at home against the New York Islanders, Ottawa, Minnesota, Vegas, Chicago, Florida, Calgary and Nashville, punctuated by just one game of flip trips to Winnipeg and Vancouver. As of January 11, the Oil Kings will play six of the seven at home. There is also a visit from the Harlem Globetrotters and a Dierks Bentley concert. You get the idea. The only day to play the Canada-US classic before the teams head to Beijing was the day before the juniors' medal round.

From December 1 through January 30, there will be 16 games featuring now-Stanley Cup contender Oilers, nine games featuring Memorial Cup contender Oil Kings, 16 IIHF World Junior Games and the soon-to-be-announced Canada-US Women's Olympics steer game. The next eight weeks are a hockey fan's dream with all those big Oilers games and all the Oil Kings games, including the annual Teddy Bear Toss night and the magic of the junior world, said Oilers Entertainment Group president and chief revenue officer Stew MacDonald. . It's a lot of big games, but as we just saw in the Canada World Cup qualifiers at the Commonwealth Stadium, Oil Country likes a big game. The women's competition between Canada and the US is just about to crown the mountain of big competitions. Email: [email protected] On Twitter: @byteryjones

