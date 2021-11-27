Houston 2021 World Table Tennis Championship Highlights

Lin Gaoyuan (R) and Lily Zhang celebrate during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (R) and Lily Zhang celebrate during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) and Lily Zhang celebrate during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) and Lily Zhang celebrate during the 16 mixed doubles match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) and Lily Zhang react after the 16 mixed doubles match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) and Lily Zhang celebrate during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) and Lily Zhang compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Manyu (L)/Kanak Jha react during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Wang Manyu of China/Kanak Jha of the United States and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra of India at the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Manyu (L)/Kanak Jha compete in the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Wang Manyu of China/Kanak Jha of the United States and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra of India during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (1st from left) and Lily Zhang (2nd from left) greet Kirill Skachkov (2nd from right)/Olga Vorobeva after the mixed doubles match of 16 between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/ Olga Vorobeva from RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) and Lily Zhang compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Sun Yingsha of China competes in the women’s doubles round of 16 between Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu of China and Shan Xiaona/Petrissa Solja of Germany during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. ( Xinhua /Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Manyu (front)/Kanak Jha compete in the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Wang Manyu of China/Kanak Jha of the United States and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra of India during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Chen Meng (R)/Qian Tianyi of China compete during the Women’s Doubles Round of 16 match between Chen Meng/Qian Tianyi of China and Barbora Balazova of Slovakia/Hana Matelova of the Czech Republic during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Chen Meng (R)/Qian Tianyi of China compete during the Women’s Doubles Round of 16 match between Chen Meng/Qian Tianyi of China and Barbora Balazova of Slovakia/Hana Matelova of the Czech Republic during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Chuqin (2nd L)/Fan Zhendong (1st L) react with Alvaro Robles (1st R)/Ovidiu Ionescu after the 16 men’s doubles match between Wang Chuqin/Fan Zhendong of China and Alvaro Robles of Spain/Ovidiu Ionescu of Romania at the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Chuqin (R)/Fan Zhendong react during the men’s double round of 16 match between Wang Chuqin/Fan Zhendong of China and Alvaro Robles of Spain/Ovidiu Ionescu of Romania at the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26 , 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Chuqin (L)/Fan Zhendong compete during the men’s doubles round of 16 match between Wang Chuqin/Fan Zhendong of China and Alvaro Robles of Spain/Ovidiu Ionescu of Romania during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26 , 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (R)/Liang Jingkun react during the men’s doubles round of 16 match between China’s Lin Gaoyuan/Liang Jingkun and France’s Emmanuel Lebesson/Alexandre Cassin during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021 (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) and Lily Zhang compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) and Lily Zhang compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)