Bangladesh court rejects plea against raising Pakistani flag during cricket practice session





Twitter Men in Green started the tradition of hoisting the national flag during the New Zealand series under the instruction of then interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

The practice did not sit well with some Bangladeshi residents, who claimed Pakistan had raised their flag without official permission.

PCB had requested formal permission from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to continue the practice for the series. A Bangladesh court on Friday rejected a petition filed against the Pakistan national cricket team for raising their national flag during a practice session for the ongoing Bangladesh tour. The Men in Green had started the tradition of hoisting the national flag during the New Zealand series practice sessions in September, which was also continued at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai, on the recommendation of former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq . However, the practice did not go down well with some local residents in Bangladesh who filed the lawsuit alleging that Pakistan had raised their flag at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium without government approval. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has banned the hosting of flags since 2014, but they reversed their decision after fierce criticism, Cricwick reported. According to local media reports, Mohammad Al Mamun, the secretary general of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha, petitioned a group of activists on Thursday to the court of capital magistrate Abu Bakar Siddiqui. The petitioner had nominated all team members of the Pakistani team, including the team captain, coach and manager, alleging that the flag-raising was carried out on the academy grounds of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium without official permission. However, the court rejected the request after hearing the arguments. The Dhaka Additional Capital Magistrate, after hearing the petitioner’s arguments, rejected the petition. PCB asks permission to raise Pakistan flag during training The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had requested formal permission from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to raise the Pakistani flag during practice sessions in Dhaka, it emerged on Wednesday. The national team’s then-interim coach, Mushtaq, explained why the tradition began, but said the team represents the country and that the flag’s presence is a symbolic reminder that “220 million people are with us”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/384429-bangladesh-court-rejects-plea-against-hoisting-pakistani-flag-during-cricket-practice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos