Australian tennis summer 2022: when is it, vaccine situation, how to watch, who’s playing, tournament hosts

There will be plenty of tennis for Australian fans for the Australian Open 2022.

Tennis Australia has now confirmed the schedule of tournaments to be held across the country for the first Grand Slam of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know for the upcoming Summer of Tennis.

When is the Australian Summer of Tennis 2022?

All competitions will end before the start of the Australian Open on January 15, with the exception of the Traralgon Juniors and Melbourne Wheelchair Open.

Below is the full, confirmed schedule for January:

ATP Cup (Sydney)– January 1-9

Adelaide International 1 (Adelaide)– January 2-9

Bendigo International (Bendigo) – January 2-9

Traralgon International (Traralgon) – January 2-9

Summer Events in Melbourne (Melbourne) – January 3-9

Victorian Wheelchair Open (Hume Tennis Center) – January 8-12

Sydney Tennis Classic (Sydney) – January 9-15

Adelaide International 2 (Adelaide) – January 9-15

Australian Open Qualifier (Melbourne) – January 10-14

Traralgon Juniors (Traralgon) – January 12-19

Melbourne Wheelchair Open (Hume Tennis Centre) – January 15-19

Where will the Australian Summer of Tennis 2022 be held?

Tournaments are usually held across Australia, but this year are concentrated in NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

Major cities of Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide will host games, along with regional cities of Traralgon and Bendigo, both of which missed the game last year due to COVID restrictions.

The ATP Cup marks the beginning of the Summer of Tennis, which starts on January 1.

Ready for a big Australian Summer of Tennis? Tell us which event you are most looking forward to in January 2022 pic.twitter.com/yiobZbrP3N TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 25, 2021

How many fans are allowed?

Stadium capacity at each tournament is entirely dependent on each state government’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

As it stands, all three states – New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia – will be able to host matches at full capacity.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has stated that these venues were selected for this reason.

It is no news to anyone that the pandemic, closed borders and fluctuating vaccination rates have presented a huge challenge for us and led to the changes specifically for the summer,” said Tiley.

“That’s why we waited as long as possible to ensure optimal conditions for the players and fans in as many locations as possible,” he added.

Australian Summer of Tennis 2022 Tickets

Tickets are not yet available for most tournaments in the Summer of Tennis.

When the sale opens, access will be found through the Tennis Australia tournament page.

How do you watch the Australian Summer of Tennis 2022?

Channel Ninewill broadcast the Australian Summer of Tennis in 2022, along with the Australian Open.

Specific broadcast details have yet to be announced, with the ATP Cup likely to take center stage.

Nine usually show matches on their primary and secondary free-to-air channels and live streaming service 9Now.

What are the COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine rules?

There have been conflicting comments from Australian politicians about the vaccination requirements that are often players entering Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that unvaccinated players are allowed to compete but will have to undergo a two week quarantine.

However, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews added that the Australian Open will be open to: only vaccinated players and officials.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has also confirmed that all players must be fully vaccinated to participate.

There is no official word yet on vaccination requirements for players participating in warm-up tournaments, but a double vaccine mandate is likely to come in line with Craig Tiley’s comments

All eyes will be on Sydney’s ATP Cup, to see if Novak Djokovic makes the trip for the tournament.

The star Serb has previously declined to answer questions about his vaccination status.