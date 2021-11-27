UConn men’s hockey special teams are tested against Colgate

UConn men’s hockey has five games left in the first half of the season before the winter break and it has been a mostly successful year so far. The Huskies are 7-6-0 (5-4-0 Hockey East), have avoided heavy losses and are coming out of a split with No. 15 UMass Lowell in which they played some of their best hockey of the season.

That’s not to say that UConn checked every box through 13 games. Despite a bevy of attacking talent, the Huskies were not an explosive scoring team. Defensively, they are sturdy, but prone to decay.

But the biggest deciding factor for this UConn squad was special teams play.

I think a strength of our team this year has been 5-on-5 play. I think we’ve been a really good 5-on-5 team, said head coach Mike Cavanaugh. I would like to see our special teams get better. I think we should give that a push. If we were to be a team that wants to win in the play-offs, then we have to be a team that is very good at special teams.

The Huskies’ power play was mostly a non-factor in terms of offensive production. While playing well the entire time, the unit only found the back of the net four times, two in one game against scoreless Maine with 42 chances, a conversion rate of 9.5.

Too often UConn has failed to pressure opponents with the extra skater and will spend the two minute advantage retrieving the puck from his own side after a clearance or giving it around the perimeter before settling for a low percentage shot or no shot gets at all.

As for the power play, I want to see more urgency. I want to see more of a 5-on-5 mentality, Cavanaugh said. I want to see a little more urgency and I want to shoot more pucks. We’re not shooting enough pucks on the power play. 5-on-5, I think we’re doing pretty well shooting, retrieving, kicking out, reshooting, and retrieving with multiple shots. We haven’t had the same kind of urgency regarding the power play.

Last weekend against UMass Lowell, the Huskies went 0/5 on the power play. UConn spent a lot of time retrieving and passing during those advantages, but also failed to get the puck into the net. That’s how the Huskies have scored most of their power play goals and where players like Jachym Kondelik, Ryan Tverberg and Hudson Schandor thrive.

Instead, the Huskies simply send the puck around the perimeter, keeping the opponent’s penalty kills compact or pressured more aggressively, which can lead to turnover and an odd flight the other way.

UConn’s penalty kill was more reliable, but not foolproof. The Huskies got away unscathed in 37 of the opponent’s 44 power plays, a kill rate of 84.1. Five of those goals were scored in just two games, two in Northeastern and three in Providence. Other than those two blips, UConn’s penalty kill was a lockdown unit.

The success is the result of a strong defensive play that keeps the puck away from the net, as well as a timely goaltending from Darion Hanson. The problems arise when the Huskies can’t release the pressure.

The biggest problem we have with that is when we have failed clears, Cavanaugh said. We have the puck on our stick and we can’t get it down 200 feet to get a clear. That was an Achilles heel of our penalty kill.

UConn’s penalty kill will be put to the test this weekend when it hosts Colgate on Saturday at 4:05 PM. The Raiders come in with 12 power play goals in 15 games, converting to a 19.7 percent clip.

To limit the effectiveness of Colgates with the extra skater, the Huskies must first be left out of the box. While it’s only 4.2 penalty points per game on average, a standard amount of UConn can’t let them pile up.

I know a recipe for disaster: kill six, seven, eight sentences, Cavanaugh said. That’s not something our team usually does. I mean, we were a physical team and took penalties here and there. I’m fine with killing three or four in a game, but we certainly don’t want to kill six or seven against that power play.

Saturday is also a chance for the Huskies to get their own power play on track. Colgate’s penalty kill is a good 55 from 65 (84.6 per cent), especially given that they conceded six goals in three games earlier this year. Powerplays are streaky and one good performance may be enough for UConn to warm up for the last stretch of the semester.

While it’s hard to complain much about the Huskies results so far this season, they have still played below their potential. UConn has its most talented roster ever and should be one of the best teams in Hockey East, but it hasn’t quite done it yet. Still, it’s early days and as we’ve seen in the past, Cavanaughs teams often play their best in the second half of the year.

If the Huskies can reach their ceiling in the next five games, they will be in a prime position when January and February come around. But to get to that point, UConn will need a good showing against Colgate on Saturday.

Injury report

UConn will recover Vladislav Firstov (upper body injury) after the junior sat out Sunday’s game against UMass Lowell with an upper body injury. Jonny Evans (upper body injury) is unlikely to be fit for a second game in a row.

How to watch?

Date: Saturday 27 November

Time: 4:05 PM

Venue: XL Center, Hartford, CT

Stream: SportsLive (free)