Sports
Watch: Nathan Smith takes acrobatic catch in New Zealand domestic cricket
Nathan Smith took a stunning catch in the Super Smash.© Twitter
Young right-hand sailor Nathan Smith made a stunning catch on Friday in the Super Smash – New Zealand’s domestic T20 tournament – between Canterbury and Wellington. The lanky cricketer, known for his ability to bounce from a good length, showed his athleticism on the fine legged edge to send Canterbury opener Ken McClure back for a duck in the first over of their chase. Chasing a stiff target of 178 for the win, Canterbury got off to the worst possible start thanks to Smith’s brilliant catch.
Watch video:
NATHAN SMITH STOP IT! pic.twitter.com/MfSmeEVtc9
Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) Nov 26, 2021
There was nothing special about that delivery from Hamish Bennett. In fact, it was on the pads to demand punishment. McClure wiped it off his pads and got some decent timing too, but unfortunately for him, Smith, who was in the borderline with fine legs, had other ideas. He took a few quick steps to the right, using his height to give the ball a sort of fist in the air. The momentum took him over the line, but he had the athleticism and presence of mind to jump back in to complete a stunning catch. McClure had to make the long walk back for a second bald duck.
Wellington continued to get wickets at regular intervals as Canterbury never really recovered from the early blow and in the end the target of 178 runs proved too much as they could only manage 150 for 9 in their 20 overs. Wellington won the match by 27 runs.
promoted
However, Smith didn’t have the best time with the ball in hand. He was Wellington’s most expensive bowler, conceding 40 runs in his full quota of four overs. Towards the end of the Canterbury innings, Smith took a couple of wickets to end the day on a high. Michael Bracewell was the most impressive bowler. He finished with numbers of 3 to 22.
Previously, a reckless fifty from Finn Allen (57 out of 30) propelled Wellington to 177 for 7 after being asked to bat first.
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/watch-nathan-smith-takes-acrobatic-catch-in-new-zealand-domestic-cricket-2626679
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]