Watch: Nathan Smith takes acrobatic catch in New Zealand domestic cricket

Young right-hand sailor Nathan Smith made a stunning catch on Friday in the Super Smash – New Zealand’s domestic T20 tournament – between Canterbury and Wellington. The lanky cricketer, known for his ability to bounce from a good length, showed his athleticism on the fine legged edge to send Canterbury opener Ken McClure back for a duck in the first over of their chase. Chasing a stiff target of 178 for the win, Canterbury got off to the worst possible start thanks to Smith’s brilliant catch.

Watch video:

NATHAN SMITH STOP IT! pic.twitter.com/MfSmeEVtc9 Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) Nov 26, 2021

There was nothing special about that delivery from Hamish Bennett. In fact, it was on the pads to demand punishment. McClure wiped it off his pads and got some decent timing too, but unfortunately for him, Smith, who was in the borderline with fine legs, had other ideas. He took a few quick steps to the right, using his height to give the ball a sort of fist in the air. The momentum took him over the line, but he had the athleticism and presence of mind to jump back in to complete a stunning catch. McClure had to make the long walk back for a second bald duck.

Wellington continued to get wickets at regular intervals as Canterbury never really recovered from the early blow and in the end the target of 178 runs proved too much as they could only manage 150 for 9 in their 20 overs. Wellington won the match by 27 runs.

However, Smith didn’t have the best time with the ball in hand. He was Wellington’s most expensive bowler, conceding 40 runs in his full quota of four overs. Towards the end of the Canterbury innings, Smith took a couple of wickets to end the day on a high. Michael Bracewell was the most impressive bowler. He finished with numbers of 3 to 22.

Previously, a reckless fifty from Finn Allen (57 out of 30) propelled Wellington to 177 for 7 after being asked to bat first.