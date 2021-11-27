Clareman brings tennis and a little relief to refugee camps

It might not be the first place you look for something that connects Lewis Hamilton and Usain Bolt or Rory McIlroy and Franz Beckenbaur, but Killaloe tennis club is just that.

From there, while observing the mass migration and displacement of people on the fringes of Europe, club coach Wesley OBrien first got the idea that he should try to help in some way. So he sent a few emails to NGOs and charities, telling them he could collect equipment and offer his services as a tennis coach if they wanted him.

It was always on my mind, he explains. I would have seen myself as an empathetic person and you would see these things on television. Like we all saw that picture of the little baby on the beach and it broke everyone’s heart. I work a lot with children, I like working with children and I thought: what can I do? Can I do something?

Then it came into my head. I run tennis camps for kids in my own club, so why not try something like that in one of the refugee camps? This was around the end of 2018 and I got in touch with a few NGOs, explained who I was, said I could bring rackets and balls and basically said would you guys be interested?

It didn’t come out of nowhere. OBrien had previously helped here with tennis for the visually impaired. And when Lighthouse Relief, who is involved with the Ristona camp in Greece, which is largely made up of Syrian refugees, replied, he was quickly on his way.

It was half way here so I could only go for a week, but I brought about 30 rackets and balls and everything and spent the week setting up activities and doing a tennis workshop with the kids. That was actually the beginning.

Lighthouse is located there and they organize activities such as English lessons and German lessons. They ran a football thing, but there was no other sport then.

It was initially for a week and I always say I’m sorry I went for a week, but I’m glad I went for a week, said OBrien, who runs the Hit and Hope charity. I’m glad I went because I got to experience it, but I’m sorry because a week wasn’t long enough.

OBrien was addicted.

So I traveled back about six weeks later, January 2019. This time I spent a month there. I brought portable nets and we painted a court and erected it. At this stage, more residents entered the camp. About a year later, in January 2020, I went back for a third time for another four weeks, just before Covid hit.

Talking to the wife of Kilkenny and Claire Campion of Lighthouse Reliefs, OBrien decided he would try to raise money for a defibrillator for the camp. A GoFundMe page raised about half of the money needed, and in the meantime, OBrien reached out to Rafa Nadal Foundation for support. They sent him a signed shirt and OBrien’s plan was to try and sell it to make up for the difference.

Little did he know that it would steer his fundraising efforts in a very different direction.

The arrival of Covid shattered his plans to auction the Nadal shirt, so he punched the remainder of the defibrillator’s price himself and sent it to Greece. Still, the response from the Nadals Foundation energized him and as Covid took hold, he began writing to some of the biggest names in world sport.

In total, he has collected over 25 items, five of which will be raffled off early next month and a plan will be made for the rest in due course. Tickets can be purchased at www.accesstennisfoundation.ie with whom the draw is conducted.

I’m glad they (Access) are involved. They bring tennis to underprivileged people here, so I said, why shouldn’t people here in Ireland also benefit?

Along with Nadal, Usain Bolt provided a shirt signed through his agent and Donegal man Ricky Simms. The Mercedes F1 team also offered a print signed by Lewis Hamilton. Rory McIIroy donated a signed flag. Franz Beckenbauer donated a signed Bayern Munich shirt from their UEFA Super Cup game against Chelsea. He hopes that sports enthusiasts will seize the opportunity to own that kind of merchandise.

And OBrien says the response he gets in the camps makes it all worth it.

I think children are children. They just want to have fun. And they have a great way to take out, I think. Conditions in Ristona are not great. Six months before my first trip I was told the typical idea of ​​a refugee camp is with tents on the ground and there it was, but when I got there it was more Portakabins, still very small, maybe eight or nine in a Portakabin , so it’s small and cramped.

So you’re told it can be good for a minute, and then it can all start, because people are under so much stress and pressure, and there’s so much fear. But the kids would come and they would love it. We also had teenagers.

They (Lighthouse) were surprised how many girls came to play tennis, because they normally don’t play sports. Some of the women came out of the camp and asked me for three or four rackets and went elsewhere on their own.

The NGO looked at me and said it was unreal. So I got a really good response, you could have 40 or 50 kids come to tennis, there were sometimes more kids than rackets, but they loved it.

It is hoped that the money raised from the lottery will help OBrien to visit the Izmir camp in Turkey after his most recent visit to a refugee center in Athens, as well as help the Access Tennis foundation build on their work here.

My own thing is to try to reach as many centers or camps as I can. Every time I go I leave the equipment and the tennis and the balls and then I come back and find more rackets and balls and we start all over again. But I love it.