What it was like behind the scenes at Bryson vs. Brooks in Las Vegas

When people asked me about Capital One’s “The Match” between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, which was played on the Tom Fazio-designed Wynn track in Fabulous Las Vegas, most people wanted to know if the feud between the two was real or not. a hype.

Well, after witnessing the 12-hole – check that – 9-hole game played live and in person in the shadows of the Las Vegas Strip, the answer is that it is much more real than hype.

Koepka ripped Bryson 4&3 (or maybe 5&3) apart to brag for a lifetime, and a few behind-the-scenes moments were clues that the animosity was legitimate.

Clue #1 – As Koepka and DeChambeau waited for the winning bracelet ceremony and final interview, they stood on opposite sides of race reporter Amanda Balionis. There wasn’t a shred of small talk when the cameras weren’t rolling. DeChambeau seemed dejected while “Brooksy” put off a very contented atmosphere.

Clue #2 – According to a person who had access to the two prior to the match, Koepka had said during a quiet moment that he “wanted to beat this man badly”.

Competition activities kicked off around 11:30 a.m. PST with the somewhat awkward “Brooks & Bryson: Hot Seat Press Conference,” presented by Capital One and hosted by comedians Country Club Adjacent. Fans asked questions as diners in the hospitality industry watched as Koepka and DeChambeau answered questions ranging from, “How much do you bank?” to “How many holes does a straw have?”

In the middle of the Q&A was The Match commentator Phil Mickelson, who seemed stunned by the ins and outs and the questioning. But as always, Mickelson took the opportunity to remind everyone that he was “the only one on the podium to win a major in 2021.”

Towards the end of the session, Mickelson brought a level of seriousness to the proceedings saying that he was looking forward to getting into the minds of Koepka and DeChambeau during the event because they do things differently, but very successfully, and that the intimacy hopefully it would “help us understand their processes.”

Only about 200-300 special guests were allowed access to the Wynn course to attend the match live. Track viewing was restricted to certain teeing areas, so a majority of those in attendance spent the afternoon in the hospitality pavilion, watching the TNT broadcast.

The Wynn Golf Club with Wynn Las Vegas (left) and Encore in the background. Brian Hurlburt

Among the special guests who enjoyed the action was LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson, who shares the same agent as DeChambeau. It was Thompson’s first ever trip to Las Vegas. She was impressed by the beauty of the Tom Fazio designed Wynn track and was excited to visit the city.

Former PGA Tour winner and PGA Tour Champions player Tommy Armor III also enjoyed the action from the hospitality area, which was located on his old stomping grounds. As a child, Armor III lived on the old Desert Inn track, which had been dozed off in the early 2000s to make way for the Wynn track.

Koepka’s fiancé, Jenna, spent most of her time in the hospitality industry and loved to pose for photos with fans. Friends and family sat at her table, including Koepka’s mother, Denise.

While Koepka and DeChambeau don’t seem to agree on much, the hospitality space featured the Ryder Cup, which the two helped win for the United States earlier this year. Their embrace during the celebration of the Ryder Cup victory sparked speculation that the feud was waning. There was a handshake between the two after The Match, but no hug.

Brooks Koepka’s cart for the race. Brian Hurlburt

In total, The Match series has raised more than $30 million in support of various charities and initiatives, and has generated more than 10 million meal donations through Feeding America. Donations in 2021 benefited Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour and Feeding America, in addition to DeChambeau’s contribution to Shriner’s Hospitals and Koepka’s donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A donation of 3.75 million meals to Feeding America kicked off the event.

Koepka grinned from ear to ear as he received congratulations from family and friends at Wynn’s 18th-hole tee box, a beautiful par-3 with a waterfall in the background. It was clear that Team Brooks loved the result, and Koepka couldn’t help but smile since he went 4-up with four holes to play.

The overall champion of the day was the beautiful Wynn course, which was put on display for the world. It was in pristine condition and the event was played in perfect weather.