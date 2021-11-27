Sports
What it was like behind the scenes at Bryson vs. Brooks in Las Vegas
When people asked me about Capital One’s “The Match” between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, which was played on the Tom Fazio-designed Wynn track in Fabulous Las Vegas, most people wanted to know if the feud between the two was real or not. a hype.
Well, after witnessing the 12-hole – check that – 9-hole game played live and in person in the shadows of the Las Vegas Strip, the answer is that it is much more real than hype.
Koepka ripped Bryson 4&3 (or maybe 5&3) apart to brag for a lifetime, and a few behind-the-scenes moments were clues that the animosity was legitimate.
Clue #1 – As Koepka and DeChambeau waited for the winning bracelet ceremony and final interview, they stood on opposite sides of race reporter Amanda Balionis. There wasn’t a shred of small talk when the cameras weren’t rolling. DeChambeau seemed dejected while “Brooksy” put off a very contented atmosphere.
Clue #2 – According to a person who had access to the two prior to the match, Koepka had said during a quiet moment that he “wanted to beat this man badly”.
Competition activities kicked off around 11:30 a.m. PST with the somewhat awkward “Brooks & Bryson: Hot Seat Press Conference,” presented by Capital One and hosted by comedians Country Club Adjacent. Fans asked questions as diners in the hospitality industry watched as Koepka and DeChambeau answered questions ranging from, “How much do you bank?” to “How many holes does a straw have?”
In the middle of the Q&A was The Match commentator Phil Mickelson, who seemed stunned by the ins and outs and the questioning. But as always, Mickelson took the opportunity to remind everyone that he was “the only one on the podium to win a major in 2021.”
Towards the end of the session, Mickelson brought a level of seriousness to the proceedings saying that he was looking forward to getting into the minds of Koepka and DeChambeau during the event because they do things differently, but very successfully, and that the intimacy hopefully it would “help us understand their processes.”
Only about 200-300 special guests were allowed access to the Wynn course to attend the match live. Track viewing was restricted to certain teeing areas, so a majority of those in attendance spent the afternoon in the hospitality pavilion, watching the TNT broadcast.
Among the special guests who enjoyed the action was LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson, who shares the same agent as DeChambeau. It was Thompson’s first ever trip to Las Vegas. She was impressed by the beauty of the Tom Fazio designed Wynn track and was excited to visit the city.
Former PGA Tour winner and PGA Tour Champions player Tommy Armor III also enjoyed the action from the hospitality area, which was located on his old stomping grounds. As a child, Armor III lived on the old Desert Inn track, which had been dozed off in the early 2000s to make way for the Wynn track.
Koepka’s fiancé, Jenna, spent most of her time in the hospitality industry and loved to pose for photos with fans. Friends and family sat at her table, including Koepka’s mother, Denise.
While Koepka and DeChambeau don’t seem to agree on much, the hospitality space featured the Ryder Cup, which the two helped win for the United States earlier this year. Their embrace during the celebration of the Ryder Cup victory sparked speculation that the feud was waning. There was a handshake between the two after The Match, but no hug.
In total, The Match series has raised more than $30 million in support of various charities and initiatives, and has generated more than 10 million meal donations through Feeding America. Donations in 2021 benefited Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour and Feeding America, in addition to DeChambeau’s contribution to Shriner’s Hospitals and Koepka’s donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A donation of 3.75 million meals to Feeding America kicked off the event.
Koepka grinned from ear to ear as he received congratulations from family and friends at Wynn’s 18th-hole tee box, a beautiful par-3 with a waterfall in the background. It was clear that Team Brooks loved the result, and Koepka couldn’t help but smile since he went 4-up with four holes to play.
The overall champion of the day was the beautiful Wynn course, which was put on display for the world. It was in pristine condition and the event was played in perfect weather.
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/golf/news/what-it-was-like-behind-the-scenes-at-bryson-vs-brooks-in-las-vegas
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]