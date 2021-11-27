Tim Paine, woman at center of sexting scandal files sexual harassment charges against Cricket Tasmania

EXCLUSIVE

The woman at the center of the sexting scandal that led to the sacking of former Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine has today filed a sexual harassment claim against Cricket Tasmania in the Federal Court.

Renee Ferguson, 47, has revealed that she complained of sexual harassment in the office prior to her decision to resign, but the earlier complaint did not refer to Mr Paine or his brother-in-law but to another man in the office.

Mr Paine has previously admitted to texting the woman with a picture of his penis, but stated that it was with mutual consent.

An investigation into the matter by Cricket Tasmania previously found that the exchange of texts between the woman and Mr Paine was by mutual consent. But the woman’s lawyers say she was never questioned.

The former Captain of Australias Test cricket team will be replaced by Pat Cummins. Photo: Chris Kidd Source: News Corp Australia

Renee Ferguson has reported sexual harassment against Cricket Tasmania. Source: news.com.au

In a 17-page document filed with the Federal Court, attorneys acting on the woman’s behalf filed a petition under the Australian Human Rights Commission Act for sexual harassment.

It contains a claim that she has previously filed a sexual harassment complaint regarding another Cricket Tasmania employee with the Human Resources manager. This complaint did not concern Mr Paine.

She later resigned from her role at Cricket Tasmania after being charged with theft. She was charged in that case and will appear before the Tasmanian Magistrates Court in January.

The legal document also outlines a range of sexualized banter she faced in her work, including being told: Get on snap you mole, a Snapchat reference, in a conversation with Mr Paines’ brother-in-law Shannon Tubb.

The lyrics appeared last week after the Herald Sun got the correspondence between the woman and Tim Pain that took place in late 2017.

They were both f***ed when this came out, the woman texted Mr. Paine.

Mr. Paine then sent an image of his penis with the caption True, so f***ed, in reference to the posts that became public.

He also said to the woman: I’m about to pull something solid, I think (wink emoji). Well, I was going to go anyway.

The woman then tried to change the subject and said, Ha, sorry, I’m getting ready for work, it’s a big day for us kids.

Paine replied: Do you want to taste my ***? F*** me, I’m seriously hard.

The woman tried again to continue the conversation and texted: I thought we were resting hands???

Paine continued: I can’t let them rest when I’m so hard! Need to ease the tension Then finish me off with those lips. (wink emoji) #trust.

The woman resigned from Cricket Tasmania in 2017.

Tim Paine has stepped down as Test captain amid the scandal. Image: News Corp Australia Source: Delivered

She also claimed that Mr. Paine’s brother-in-law Mr. Tubb, who is married to his sister, has allegedly written messages to her, including: I want to put my ass between your ***.

He is also said to have written: You made me hard today, I know you noticed.

Another message said: Send me something, I want to play with myself.

Damn, your t*** looks huge today, or so it was claimed that Mr. Tubb also wrote in a post on Snapchat.

Asked about the sexting by the Herald Sun on Sunday Mr Tubb replied: There’s no custom commentary at all, I’m sorry.

Earlier today, Paine announced that he would be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future.

The decision essentially locks him out of the Ashes and puts his international career in serious doubt.

Cricket Tasmania released a statement Friday morning announcing the news and said it will continue to support Tim and his family both professionally and personally throughout the summer.

Tim’s decision makes him unavailable for roster for today’s Marsh One-Day Cup game against Western Australia. His place in the selection will be taken by Charlie Wakim, the statement reads.

Confirm that Tim Paine is stepping down from cricket for an indefinite mental health break. We are very concerned for the well-being of him and Bonnies and will not comment at this time, Paines manager James Henderson said.

Cricket Tasmania boss Dominic Baker told ABC radio in Hobart: It’s a traumatic event for him a week ago, he was the Australian captain, so these things take time. I think he did the right thing, he prioritizes his well-being and the well-being of his family.

Paines’ wife, Bonnie, spoke out about the scandal last weekend, saying she was sorry her husband was forced to relive an embarrassing moment that he deeply regrets.

I have a little sympathy for Tim. A lot actually. He and I went through all this privately in 2018, she told the Sunday Herald Sun.

It broke my heart to be honest, Bonnie said.

It’s sad that he felt he should resign as captain, and I think that’s just unfair. I felt sorry for him.

My confidence was a bit damaged by it and learning to try and trust again was a process. I had my doubts, and there were times when I wanted to leave, and there were times when I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. It was very confusing. It took a long time for us to be strong again and to be in a good place, but now we are here.

Speaking last week about his decision to resign as captain, Paine said: Although acquitted (by CA and CT investigations), I deeply regretted this incident at the time and still do. I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am immensely grateful for their forgiveness and support.

We thought that this incident was over and that I could fully focus on the team, as I have done for the past three or four years. Recently, however, I became aware that this private text exchange would become public.

Paine's wife, Bonnie Paine (pictured), said it broke her heart to see her husband embroiled in the sexting scandal. Photo: Instagram Source: Delivered

On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community. I am deeply sorry for the hurt and pain I caused my wife, my family and the other party.

I’m sorry for any damage this does to the reputation of our sport. And I believe it is the right decision for me to step down as captain with immediate effect. I don’t want this to be an unwelcome disruption to the team leading up to what is a massive Ashes series.

To Australian Cricket Fans I am deeply sorry that my past behavior has affected our game on the eve of the Ashes. My apologies for the disappointment I have caused to fans and the entire cricket community.

I have been blessed with a wonderful, loving and supportive family, and it breaks my heart to know how much I have let them down. They have always supported me, have been my most loyal fans and I am deeply indebted to them for their support.

I remain a committed member of the Australian cricket team and look forward with anticipation to what is a huge Ashes tour.