What should you pay attention to when Arizona Wildcats football visits ASU in Territorial Cup?
The first year of the Jedd Fish its final is approaching, with the Arizona Wildcats visiting ASU in the annual Territorial Cup on Saturday.
ASU (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) has won four straight meetings, most recently an ugly 70-7 comeback in Tucson last year. Arizona (1-10, 1-8) has not won at Tempe since 2011. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the UA is a 20-point underdog.
This is what to look out for in the 95e meeting between the Wildcats and Tempe Normal:
(Almost) all hands on deck
Arizona closed its ranks this week, with jedd fish Monday press conference the only media access ahead of the Territorial Cup. That means we don’t know for sure who will be able to play until the pre-match warm-ups, but Fisch hopes everyone who can go will.
He said the efforts some players will make to be available despite numerous injuries throughout the season is a testament to how much they’ve bought for what he and his staff are trying to achieve.
What’s most exciting for me and our program is that no matter what our record is right now, we’ve got every player who can play, beg, beg to be on the field on Saturday, and I always think that’s a great sign of a team that is excited, he said.
Except quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud, who were both injured at the end of the season in October, the only players who are certain to be out due to injury are linebackers Jerry Roberts and receiver Tayvian Cunningham. Attacking linemen Josh Donovan and Donovan Laie and wide receiver/QB Jamarye Joiner, all of whom missed the Washington state loss, are expected to play.
For Joiner, it’s a chance to return to the scene of his breakout feat in 2019, when he had seven catches for 140 yards in the Territorial Cup, third most for a Wildcat in the rivalry and two touchdowns.
In the trenches
ASU averaged over 200 rushing yards per game, with senior Rachaad White pacing that offense with 908 yards and 14 touchdowns. The UA, averaging 136.2 yards per game on the ground, has 890 yards and three scores from the top three ball carriers.
The Sun Devils are fifth in the Pac-12 in run defense, while Arizona is ninth.
Trung candidate holds the Territorial Cup for rushing yards in a game, and goes for 288 (on 18 carries!) in the 1998 home win over ASU. ASUs There’s Benjamin and Demario Richard reached 165 yards in the last two games at Tempe, and White had games of 202 and 184 yards before filling up at Oregon State last week.
Flags and turnover galore
ASU and Arizona are two of the most penalized teams in the country, with the Sun Devils 97 times and the UA 93 times. Combined, they lost 1,653 yards on penalties.
They are also both among the worst in FBS at grooming the ball. Each has flipped it 21 times and is ranked 8th in the country. The Sun Devils lost 12 fumbles, taking them to third in the nation, while the UAs threw 17 interceptions equals the most of anyone in FBS and the most since the 2003 squad was knocked out 23 times.
But while ASU gives away a lot, it also takes away quite a bit with 18, including 14 interceptions. Arizona? Only six takeaways, the fewest in the country.
I’m sure we talk a lot about punishment, Fisch said. I’m sure we emphasize it. Likewise, I don’t know why we don’t take the ball away. Weve had six takeaways all season, three of which came against Northern Arizona. We talk about it daily, we emphasize it daily, but sometimes it just hasn’t happened yet. The same goes for the way we haven’t reduced those penalties, but we have to.
Finishing Discs
Arizona has the worst red zone offense in the Pac-12, scoring just 73.5 percent of trips within the opponent’s 20-yard line. ASU is not much better at 78.3 percent, but the Sun Devils have 30 TDs while the Wildcats have only found the end zone 11 times.
Neither team is good at preventing red zone scores, though, so if Arizona can avoid its usual near-goal line mistakes, it could have its first game with more than two red zone TDs since the 56-year-old. 38 home loss to the state of Oregon in November 2019.
