Gophers men’s hockey heals Friday night’s woes with 5-1 win in North Dakota





GRAND FORKS, ND So much for the recent flops on Friday. The No. 11 Men’s Gophers hockey entered the Ralph Engelstad Arena and defeated the No. 6 North Dakota 5-1 before an announced crowd of 11,624 on Friday night in the first game of their highly anticipated series. Minnesota was 0-3 on Friday this month and 3-0 on Saturday. “We had some toughness in us tonight,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. “It was a strong game for us. Best game from our defenders all year, Laffer [goalie Jack LaFontaine] was as strong as can be. It was a good win for us.” LaFontaine had 21 saves. A good start for the Gophers helped in the 299th encounter of these frontier rivals. Minnesota led 3-0 before the middle of the second period. And comfortably stayed ahead with Bryce Brodzinski, a junior striker who played at Blaine High and scored the first and last goals of the game. The Gophers took a 1-0 lead on Brodzinski’s seventh goal of the season 13 minutes 15 seconds into the first period. It came after Chris Jandric of UND was called up for slashing. Both teams played 4-on-4 for 15 seconds before Minnesota got a dominant power play. The visitors got five shots at UND goalkeeper Zach Driscoll, including one from Brodzinski, which were turned away. Another shot was blocked before Brodzinski scored. Minnesota’s lead grew to 3-0 in the second period with goals of just over four minutes from Jack Perbix and Ryan Johnson. It was the second goal of the season for both of them. Perbix got his at 7:33 AM. Riese Gaber of the Fighting Hawks scored the first goal of the third at 3:41. Still plenty of time to make a comeback. But UND, having won the previous four encounters with the Gophers, couldn’t get another puck past LaFontaine, so it drew Driscoll early and it cost the Fighting Hawks. Chaz Lucius scored an empty goal at 15:39 to make it 4-1. And then with Driscoll, who had 27 stops, back in the net, Brodzinski scored his second goal at 6:03 PM. “We did have a push in the third, but it was too late,” said UND coach Brad Berry.

