Syracuse-Pitt Football Bet: Panthers Have Become an Even Bigger Favorite





Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse soccer team will be a 13-point underdog on Saturday when hosts Pittsburgh in the final game of the regular season, a line that has grown over the week. The Orange opened as an 11-point underdog, but the line shifted towards Pitt as the game approached. Fourteen of the 16 lines used to form the VegasInsider.com consensus scored the game on 13 points, while two favored Pitt with an extra half point. The consensus over-under is 57.5 points. The game will be played Saturday at 7:30 PM in the Carrier Dome and will be broadcast on ACC Network. The matchup is interesting from the standpoint that Syracuse needs to win six wins and qualify for the bowl, a goal the team has discussed many times throughout the season, while Pittsburgh has nothing at stake but pride, history and a love of winning. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said earlier this week that he does not expect the Panthers to rest players to be at full strength next week for the appearance of the teams ACC title game in Charlotte. Two players, quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Jordan Addison, have a chance to win prestigious national awards. Syracuse, meanwhile, has Sean Tucker in the running for the NCAA’s hasty crown. The matchup looks tough for Syracuse, whose attack has looked one-dimensional for the past three matches. The Panthers are the ACCs that are the best at stopping the run, the only dimension that has been effective for the Orange all year. Syracuse has only been a bigger underdog once this season, when it received Clemson (13.5 points) and winning would be the biggest disappointment for the Orange since his stunner at Clemson in 2017 (23.5 points). The Orange is 3-6 as an underdog this season. Pittsburgh has won the last three games in the series and is 4-1 against head coach Dino Babers. Contact Chris Carlson at any time: email | Twitter | 315-412-1639 MORE ORANGE SOCCER Ax: The case for and against Dino Babers returning as Syracuse football coach How did CBA’s SirVocea Dennis come to star at Syracuse’s rival? A peanut allergy, a dunk and a lot of willpower After a year without football and learning to walk again, Syracuses Caleb Okechukwu is grateful to be alive Syracuse defensive tackle Curtis Harper will seek a transfer: I’m doing what’s best for me Josh Black, who left Syracuse’s last game with an injury, will try to play his last home game Do you think Pitt will rest players in Syracuse? Pat Narduzzi doesn’t see that happening Duce Chestnut, Mikel Jones, Matt Bergeron discuss their future with soccer in Syracuse. There will be one for sure ORANGE FOOTBALL FANS Sideline gear | Seasonal schedule | Stream games on fuboTV, Garland, Hulu + Live TV

