Novak Djokovic defends Davis Cup after Lleyton Hewitt criticism





The world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is defending the changes made to the Davis Cups format after widespread criticism from the tennis world.

Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1, says the traditional Davis Cup format had to change, despite Lleyton Hewitt’s widespread criticism of the ongoing transformation. The ITF and Kosmos Tennis, founded by Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, are said to be close to a multi-million dollar deal for the Davis Cup to be held in Abu Dhabi over the next five years. The international competition will hold the final of 18 teams in Spain, Italy and Austria for the second time this week. There have already been major changes, including matches that are best-of-three sets instead of best-of-five, two singles clashes instead of four, and draws played over one day and not three. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > Hewitt did not hold back his thoughts on the possible Abu Dhabi settlement, saying it was “ridiculous” and that they would “sell the soul of the Davis Cup” if the move went through. The Australian tennis great, who achieved many of his career highlights as a player in the Davis Cup before becoming the country’s captain, has long been an outspoken critic of Pique’s changes. Speaking after Serbia took the win over Austria in the Davis Cup opener, Djokovic said the ideal scenario is somewhere between the old and current format. “I didn’t like (the earlier) that you played so many different bands all year round,” said Djokovic. “I just didn’t feel like the format, the schedule, was really in favor of the players. I was in favor of change. I supported the change. “But I didn’t like the format we had two years ago (in Madrid) where you only have one host country where all 16 or 18 teams are hosted, whatever it was. “I like that there are now three different countries that can at least organize group stages. I would say, ‘Why not more?’ Why not have six different countries host a group of three teams?” Djokovic said the last four or eight teams could play in one venue, such as Abu Dhabi, but warned against taking anything until a deal was official. “There is a lot of interest in bringing Davis Cup or any other major tennis league or sports competition to the Middle East,” he said. “Economically they are very strong and they can finance the high demands you place on the organization of such an important event. “Now the question is whether you follow the money, as it were, or you follow the tradition, or you find a balance between the two. ‘That’s always the big question on everyone’s mind. Of course there are many differences. People somehow think… I’m somewhere in between.”

