Volleyball takes Alabama for No. 20 win





Next game: in Alabama 27-11-2021 | 2:00 p.m. SEC network + TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Ole Miss Volleyball took his 20th win of the season in style, sweeping Alabama Friday night into Foster Auditorium and keeping hopes alive for an NCAA Tournament on a grand scale. It also marks the first season with 20 wins for the Rebels since 2017. middle blocker Sasha Ratliff was dominant at the net, leading Ole Miss with nine kills and a success rate of .615. The sophomore also added four total blocks, breaking the one-season record for block assistants and taking her just seven off the total block record. As a team, Ole Miss collected eight blocks to set the single-season record with 456 blocks and counting in 2021. Anna Bai and Lauren Thompson propelled the attack with 14 and 12 kills respectively. Bair also hit .458 on the night, allowing the Rebels to record their sixth best clip of the season at .347. Playing on the road, Ole Miss (20-8, 9-8 SEC) wasted no time and led the entire set one. After a 6-1 lead over Alabama (10-19, 2-15 SEC), the Rebels held onto a five point lead as the first team to 15. Just when it looked like Ole Miss was going to run away with it, the Crimson Tide held tight and pulled in two, 23-21, but was ultimately unable to complete the comeback after consecutive offensive errors gave Ole Miss the win. Bair and Thompson led the squad in the first set with six kills each. Again in set two, the Rebels got off to a hot start that forced Alabama into a timeout with an early 8-3 lead. However, the Crimson Tide mustered a fight to settle matters at 15 and later took their first and only lead of the night at 18-16. Ole Miss responded with a 3-0 run from timeout to retake the lead and never looked back. Ratliff led the way with five kills in the set, including the last one at match point to see the Rebels win again 25-21. Thompson and Ratliff wanted to finish the game with a sweep and continued to put points on the board with a few early kills. head coach Kayla Banwarth won two crucial challenges in the set to maintain momentum on Ole Miss’s court half. The Rebels continued with a whopping 11 lead, leaving no doubt in the third set. freshman Charlotte Rodgers made her collegiate debut in the set, checking in for the final points of the match. Bair paced the team with five kills, but it was freshman Katie Corelli who got away with the last two of the night to slam the door and secure the sweep with a 25-17 set win. Ole Miss looks to solidify himself as one of the top 64 teams in the nation, closing the SEC game with another win over Alabama on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. The match will be available to stream on SEC Network+. Follow the rebels on Twitter@OleMissVB,Facebook onBe Miss Volleyball, and on Instagram at@olemissvb. You can also follow head coach Kayla Banwarth on Twitter@KaylaBanwarth2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olemisssports.com/news/2021/11/26/volleyball-sweeps-alabama-for-win-no-20.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos