Pakistan (100/0) Good start after Hasan Ali (5/51) Floors Bangladesh

Bangladesh hopes to continue its clout against Pakistan on Saturday after Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim struck as warriors in the port city of Chattogram on Friday. Bangladesh is missing a number of senior players due to injuries or retirement. Follow Day 2 live cricket scores from BAN vs PAK first Test on Saturday here.

15:26 IST: Ali-Shafique Stand Grows

Taijul Islam with another girl left, his fifth today. But Abid Ali (73 out of 127) and Abdullah Shafique (39 out of 125) are immovable. 24 runs in the last ten overs. PACK-112/0 (42)

15:05 IST: Century for Pakistan

100 for Pakistan. Abid Ali (68*) and Abdullah Shafique (32*). Pakistan 100/0.

14:11 IST: Abid reaches 50

Fifty for Abid Ali. His third in the format. Pakistani 79/0. Tea has been drunk.

13:50 IST: Ali is approaching fifty

Pakistani openers Abid Ali (47*) and Abdullah Shafique (22*) have put in a great batting performance against Bangladesh so far. Pakistan 69/0

13:09 IS: Pakistan stable

Abdullah Shafique (9*) takes the time for his debut. Meanwhile, Abid Ali (22*) just hit the first maximum of the Pakistani innings. Pakistan 37/0

12:37 IS: Pakistan starts

First runs for debutant Abdullah Shafique in Test cricket. Abid Ali accompanies him in the middle. Pakistan 28/0

11:39 AM IST: Bangla all out

That’s the end of Bangladesh. Hasan Ali polishes the tail finish with 5/51. Ali traps Ebadot Hossain for the first-ball duck. What a session Pakistan had. Bangladesh all out for 330. Lunch is eaten.

11:33 IS IS: Hasan’s 4th

Wicket No.9 for Pakistan. Hasan Ali takes his fourth in the match when he sacks Abu Jayed, caught by Babar Azam for 8.

11:21 am: Mehidy frustrates Pakistan

Mehidy Hasan frustrates Pakistan. The right-hander has so far played 58 balls to his unbeaten 31. Another fifty on cards? Could be! Bangladesh 319/8

11:05 AM IST: Mixed Joy

Pakistan is getting closer. After Hasan Ali’s exploits in the morning, his partner-in-crime Shaheen Shah Afridi sacks Taijul Islam for 11, caught by Shafique. Also 300 stands up for Bangladesh. Bangladesh 306/8

10:36 AM IST: Rahim leaves

Bangladesh loses the plot again. After losing Liton Das early on, the hosts have now lost, Mushfiqur Rahim, for 91, caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan at Faheem Ashraf. Clear disappointment on Rahim’s face as he walks back. Bangladesh 276/7

10:00 AM IST: Hasan Strikes Again

Hasan Ali is on fire. The pacemaker knocks over debutant Yasir Ali for his third wicket in the match. Yasir leaves before 4. Mushfiqur is still hanging. Bangladesh 267/6

09:31: Liton leaves

Brilliant start to Pakistan in the morning. Hasan Ali catches centurion Liton Das perpendicular in front at night. Liton leaves for 114 from 233 balls after adding just one run. Big breakthrough for Pakistan. Bangladesh 255/5

It was a dramatic day 1 on Chattogram. An earthquake scare, a good throw to win, a batting collapse and then a magical turnaround, Bangladesh tasted it all on a manic Friday. At the end of it all, Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim have a pair of batting records in their pocket with double-century craftsmanship.

It was only the sixth time in Test cricket history when a fifth wicket pair produced over 200 runs after losing the first four wickets within 50 runs. Bangladesh was reduced to 49 for 4 on Friday, but finished at 253 with no further loss as poor light forced early stumps.

Liton Das, who was not chosen for the recent T20 series against Pakistan, responded beautifully with an unbeaten 113. Former skipper and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim hit close at 82. They kept the Pakistani bowlers at bay from the first half of the morning session until throughout the second and third session.

With the pitch offering nothing for the bowlers, the Pakistani pacers came up with a short ball plan that almost worked as Liton, at 67, had mistimed one of Afridi, but Khan put down the catch at midwicket. With caution, Liton Das played his first Test century with 199 balls. It was the 24th half century of Mushfiqur.