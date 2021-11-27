College Football Scores, Rankings, Highlights: Texas Ends Historic Slip, Cincinnati Stays Perfect





The final week of college football’s regular season got off to an action-packed start on Friday, as several teams took to the field for major rivalry or conference games. Beneath that action was a Texas team with little left to play for except pride. The Longhorns finally ended their longest losing streak in 65 years (six games) by finishing the season with a 22-17 win over Kansas State. Junior running back Roschon Johnson ran 179 yards as the Longhorns defense got their best effort in weeks from a beleaguered unit. The 17 points allowed were the fewest the team has given up all season, except for a 58-0 shutout of Rice. No. 4 Cincinnati also put in a strong defensive performance in a 35-13 win in East Carolina, although that is expected from the Bearcats at this point. Without three turnovers, the Bearcats might have won by even more. But it was nevertheless a relatively painless regular season finale for a program that has now posted consecutive undefeated regular seasons. The win sees Cincinnati face No. 24 Houston in next week’s AAC title game. Win, and the Bearcats have a great shot at being the first Group Five team to make it to the College Football Playoff. In another action, No. 20 NC State makes a miraculous comeback over North Carolina to set up a pivotal Saturday in the ACC Atlantic Division. Friday’s result eliminated Clemson from the division title for the first time since 2014. If number 18 Wake Forest loses Saturday at Boston College, the Wolfpack will represent the Atlantic Division against Pittsburgh in next week’s ACC Championship Game. But a victory for the Demon Deacons would send them to the title game against the Panthers. Finally, Washington State broke a seven-game slip in the Apple Cup, beating Washington 40-13 in the biggest win margin for the Cougars in rivalry history. What’s more, if Oregon loses its Oregon State rivalry game on Saturday, Washington State will head to the Pac-12 Championship Game to face Utah. University football results, schedule: week 13 No. 21 San Diego State 27, Boise State 16 –Recap

Texas 22, Kansas State 17 — Summary

No. 16 Iowa 28, Nebraska 21 — Takeaways, summary

No. 25 Arkansas 34, Missouri 17 — Summary

4 Cincinnati 35, East Carolina 13 — Summary

No. 19 Utah 28, Colorado 13 — Summary

Iowa State 48, TCU 14 — Summary

No. 20 NC State State 34, North Carolina 30 — Summary

Washington State 40, Washington 13 — Summary

View the full week 13 scoreboard Check this…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-scores-rankings-highlights-texas-ends-historic-skid-cincinnati-stays-perfect/live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos