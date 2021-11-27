Friday Fun: Gophers Take Down UND 5-1





Next game: in North Dakota 27-11-2021 | 6 p.m. Midco/Xfinity 999 & Mediacom MC22 (Twin Cities Market) 1130 KTLK/103.5 FM GRAND FORKS, ND An offensive strike by the No. 11/12 Men’s Gopher hockey program gave No. 6/5 North Dakota a rare home defeat on Friday night as Minnesota opened this weekend’s series at the Ralph Engelstad Arena with a 5-1 victory. Bryce Brodzinskic booked the night with a few goals to lead Minnesota while Blake McLaughlin added a few assists. Ryan Johnson , Jack Perbix and Chaz Lucius also found it just before the Maroon & Gold. The Gophers (9-6-0 overall, 5-3-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) leapt to a lead in the first period with a power play goal from Brodzinski before Perbix and Johnson scored goals in the second period to add to the lead. North Dakota (9-5-0, 5-1-0 NCHC) got one back from Riese Gaber early in the third period, but the Gophers responded with an empty goal from Lucius and Brodzinski’s second of the game in the closing minutes. Brodzinsk’s power play goal to open the night was the lone special teams strike in the game as Minnesota went 1-for-5 in favor and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, including a successful 5- against-3 situation for the home team. Brodzinzki jumped back into team goal after the feat of two goals as the junior eight of the season are right for his career high in just 15 games this season. With his second of the season on Friday, Johnson also took his career high for goals. Jack LaFontaine (9-6-0) took the win for the Maroon & Gold, making 21 saves on 22 shots. Jack Driscoll (9-5-0) made 27 saves on 31 shots for the Fighting Hawks. The Gophers defeated North Dakota 32-22 on the night and had an advantage in all three periods, including a 14-4 appearance in the opening stanza. Comments from the coach “We had some toughness in us tonight,” Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said. “It was a strong game for us. Best game from our defenders all year, Laffer was as strong as can be. It was a good win for us.” Remarkable Saturday’s series finale will mark the 300th ever meeting between the Gophers and the Fighting Hawks. The ‘U’ has a 149-134-16 record in the rivalry Grant Cruikshank got an assist on his return to the Gophers lineup after missing six games with an injury. The attacker will skate his 100th game of his career on Saturday Matthew Knees extended his point streak to six games with an assist in the win. Next: Grand Forks Final Minnesota and North Dakota wrap up this weekend’s series in Grand Forks on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:00 PM CT (TV: Midco/XFinity 999/Mediacom MC22; Stream: NCHC.tv; Radio: 1130 KTLK-AM/103.5 FM ).

