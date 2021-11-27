Slumping Steelers try to avoid series sweep against Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says every game against an AFC North opponent is an elimination game.

It starts on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, who already defeated the Steelers once this year.

His urgency is justified.

The Bengals (6-4) are in second place in the AFC North after beating Las Vegas. The Steelers (5-4-1) are trying to recover from two disappointing games, a draw with scoreless Detroit and then a four-point loss Sunday night in a shootout with the Chargers.

Cincinnati has already beaten the Steelers by double digits this season, aiming for a series win for the first time since 2009. Another win, like the one the Bengals took at Heinz Field in September, could push Pittsburgh to the brink of the playoffs.

“These games are big. They are,” Tomlin said. “You’re not going to work your way through a back door into the singles elimination tournament. You’re not going to go through a back door to the meaning of the division. You have to go out and win matches in this division, and that’s just the reality of it.”

The last time the Steelers won was on November 8 when they defeated the Bears 29-27.

“You see where the AFC is, you see where the AFC North is,” said Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. “(Cincinnati) came here and beat us last time. We’re coming from a loss, they’re coming from a big win. Every game is starting to get more and more important now.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor warned his team’s upset win on the road two months ago doesn’t matter this time around.

“We know this Sunday will be a dogfight,” Taylor said. “We know what happened the last time we played against them doesn’t affect this game in any way. Just like when they beat us in Pittsburgh last year, and then they came here and we won it. We’ve got all those things left behind us.

“To be the team we want to be consistent, you have to be strong in the division,” said Taylor. “Whether it’s Pittsburgh, Cleveland or Baltimore, we want our team to feel confident every time we walk out on the field that we belong and that we’re going to win the game. This division is so strong.”

HEALTHY BENGAL

Cincinnati could be the healthiest team in the AFC North. A few players have been beaten up and missed games, but the Bengals are almost at full strength, a far cry from last season.

“We feel like we have some really good depth, especially in the attacking skill spots,” said Taylor. “There’s a lot of different ways you can use that to your advantage, and I think that’s why we’ve been pretty efficient on offense over the last six, seven weeks.”

CAM CAN

The names around Steelers defense Cam Heyward seem to be changing by the week. The 11-year veteran’s production and effort level did not.

Heyward is the one constant on a unit that has seen linebacker TJ Watt, cornerback Joe Haden, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive linemen Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt limited by injury and illness. Tuitt has yet to play this season while recovering from a knee injury, Alualu went into reserve in September injured with a broken ankle and Watt, Haden and Fitzpatrick were all out against the Chargers last week.

Heyward spent most of the loss to Los Angeles on double teams. He only had two tackles, but one of them was at the end of a 36-yard dash by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, a testament to the brutality that defined his season.

“He’s been dominant for a long time,” Roethlisberger said of Heyward. “He’s a Steeler. He’s one of those guys who could have played in any generation.”

MONEY MAC

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson loves his new nickname: “Money Mac.” Florida’s fifth round election has deserved it. Last week in the win over Las Vegas, he became the first player in franchise history to score three field goals from over 50 yards. He kicked four in the game and has hit 15 of 18 tries this season. He has only missed one PAT in 30 attempts. He is 6 for 7 in attempts over 50 yards.

BUSH’S PRESSURE?

Pittsburgh’s 27th defense needs some help from middle linebackers Joe Schobert and Devin Bush. The inexperience around Heyward along the defensive front allows enemy offensive lines to aim for the second level.

Bush and Schobert have done little to make a difference. Bush, in particular, has been under fire lately for slow play. The 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft is 13 months away from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee and has yet to regain the explosiveness he showed as a rookie.

Tomlin preaches patience, but Bush’s play has been “spotty”.

“We want more from him,” Tomlin said. “He wants more of himself. But we appreciate that he’s put himself in a position to be available and play as much as he is.”

