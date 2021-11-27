Rahul Dravid: the silent fulcrum around which Indian cricket will revolve

Rahul Dravid brings valuable qualities to the coach’s work, rigor, adaptability, an eye for the big picture, an appetite for the small details and a complete lack of bombast. He will need them as the challenge he faces is adding stiffness to the country’s trophy case while navigating a transition



In a world steeped in the meager words of Twitter and WhatsApp status updates that offer quick glimpses into hectic lives, Rahul Dravid is an anachronism. Not for him this rush to squeeze everything at the speed of light, he’d rather marinate his thoughts. During his playing days, he tended to take breaks before Tests, have slow lunches and just get into the rhythm of the five-day format.

Even before magazines wrote about slow-life, Dravid did, living in the moment and refusing to be part of rush hour modernity. He was his own man, but remained an essential cog in a team sport as much as cricket. Performance under relentless pressure and the measured word off the pitch defined him ever since he made Lords’ stiff upper lip twitch after running in the 90s during his debut test in 1996.

And as he slowly takes on the role of senior Indian men’s team coach, he will bring with him those qualities that defined rigor, discipline, team values ​​and the ability to also recognize that this is just a sport after all. Dravid in the coach’s seat seemed destined ever since he stepped away from the commentator box and chose mentorship, be it in the Indian Premier League or his eventual leadership role at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Like the hard yards he did in domestic cricket and in the TNCA leagues in Chennai (then Madras) before earning his national cap, Dravid preferred the measured approach to this ultimate position of head of the Indian think tank. squadrons. After retiring from international cricket in 2012 as one of the greatest hitters the game of willow has ever revered, he chose a few commentary stints, enjoyed taking his two sons to school, toyed with the idea of ​​a biography in combined with an accomplished sports writer and then plunged into the joys and heartaches of becoming a coach.

He knows the NCA and the larger campus M. Chinnaswamy Stadium like the back of his hand. When he emerged at dawn, he stared at the closed inner gates of the academies and looked at the photos of the cricketing greats adorning the walls, and when the apologetic staff opened the gym, Dravid went to train without fuss. He would rather focus on his fitness as he stretches his playing days into the late 30s.

Dravis’ phenomenal performance came into the limelight, but off the field he preferred the shadows. Once at an event of Bangalore University in honor of his mother Pushpa Dravid, a famous painter, the son showed up. But when he realized that the media was focusing the cameras on him instead of his mother, he did a Usain Bolt and sprinted to his car.

Now that he’s the coach, the aforementioned personality traits to get the job done without drawing attention would obviously spill over into the locker room. Dravid succeeds Ravi Shastri, who had remarkable success even as important ICC silverware was missed. Shastri has a shrewd brain, but was prone to exaggeration when trying to excite his team and boost morale. His successor, however, would rather keep quiet in the locker rooms and perhaps put out a platitude to the press, preferring action on the lawn to speak some truths than strain his vocal cords.

Decades ago, as he made his own way from the shadows of luminescent teammates like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag, this correspondent sought him out for an interview. The answer was quick: Hey gives, why not a piece about Viji [Vijay Bharadwaj],,He is doing very well in the domestic circuit, he needs that extra push. Dravid’s famous reluctance was obvious, but it also revealed his signature team spirit, seeking the limelight for a fellow Karnataka star.

Being grounded may be an attribute hanging in the air around Chinnaswamy Stadium, even if the blocked traffic on MG Road can cause a strange expletive. As a boy, Dravid hitchhiked to the stadium with Roger Binny, and once he became a legend, he passed on the legacy traits to the next generations. A wall has been erected in his honor on his native soil, mimicking a nickname that became his second identity. Dravid never liked being called The Wall; to his friends, he was always Rahul or Jammy, because his father, the late Sharad Dravid, had worked with Kissan Jam.

There was immense respect among his Karnataka colleagues, but home truths were always delivered. Once, after a training stint at the NCA, Dravid walked past a domestic game, got into his car and drove to his home in Indira Nagar. Javagal Srinath immediately called his buddy and kindly admonished him that he had not met his fellow-states after the match. And in those minutes, another legacy lesson was taught. These are essential clues that shaped Dravis’ persona and would come in handy when dealing with youngsters like a Prithvi Shaw or a Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dravid steps into a locker room accustomed to the smell of triumph, but equally unnerved by the shyness at ICC events. Be it with Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, the twin skippers India has, Dravid is on good terms as he has played with the two during the latter part of his career. Over the next two years as he closely monitors India’s performance across all formats, he would be aware that some of his key players Kohli, Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and R. Ashwin will be in their thirties. and the transition a reality.

Likewise, it would also be about young people who seize their opportunities. In his prime, Dravid was willing to don wicket-keeper gloves or open the innings. Adaptability to the teams, coupled with dignity, could be a lasting lesson he would like to pass on to his departments. The former India captain has his hands full, but in his understated way, he would rather be a quiet focal point.

Big Ticket Matches in the Dravid Era

The challenges of all sizes come thick and fast. Dravid and the think tank will also face workload issues, given the IPL and India’s packed bilateral schedule, which includes the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle.

Three-Test Series in South Africa, December 2021-January 2022

India has not won a Test series in South Africa. Dravid, however, was captain when India won its first Test in South Africa (2006) and was part of the side that earned the first series draw (1-1) there (2010-11).

Fifth test in England, July 2022 (continuation series 2021)

India, leading 2-1, will try to claim its first series in England since 2007, when Dravis’ side triumphed 1-0 in a three-test battle.

ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Oct-Nov 2022

India has not won the tournament since MS Dhonis’ side triumphed in the inaugural edition in 2007. The side has also not won an ICC title since Dhonis’ men won the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Border Gavaskar Trophy in India, 2022-23

India, which has won the three previous series (once at home and twice in Australia), is eager to extend its proud record in one of the most prestigious competitions in the world.

ICC 50-over World Cup in India, 2023

Dhonis’ iconic final hit in 2011 remains the country’s most recent joyful memory of the event, something the team will want to discuss when the tournament returns to India.