Peng Shuai: WTA remains ‘deeply concerned’ about Chinese tennis star





The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) “remains deeply concerned” that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai “is not free from censorship or coercion.”

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) “remains deeply concerned” that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai “is not free from censorship or coercion.” In an email statement from Saturday, the WTA says CEO Steve Simon has attempted to contact Peng “through various communication channels,” including two emails “where it was clear that her responses were influenced by others.” Simon has therefore “decided not to contact her again by email until he was satisfied that her answers were her own, and not those of her censors.” “The WTA remains concerned about its ability to communicate freely, openly and directly,” the statement concluded. One of China’s Most Recognizable Sports Stars, ‘Peng Publicly Accused’ former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex at his home, according to screenshots from a since-deleted Nov. 2 social media post. Following the accusation, peng disappeared from public view, prompting several fellow tennis players to voice their concerns on social media, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. On Nov. 21, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement that its chairman, Thomas Bach, had a 30-minute video call with three-time Olympian Peng, along with a Chinese sports official and an IOC official. The statement said that during the conversation, Peng “was doing well” and “relaxed”, saying that she would “want to respect her privacy.” The IOC did not explain how the video call with Peng was organized. However, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized the IOC’s role in cooperating with the Chinese authorities on the return of Peng Shuai. “It’s an entirely different order of magnitude to see Thomas Bach, in a photo with a woman, Peng Shuai, under intense pressure, which we can reasonably assume from other cases, to retract her allegations of sexual assault, rather than to think she has everything in his and the organization’s power to call that out and make sure she gets the support, investigation and prosecution that may be warranted,” said Sophie Richardson, director of HRW China at 23. November. ‘Nobody could make contact’ Dick Pound, a longtime IOC member, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour this week that he was “surprised” at the response to the video call between Peng and Bach. “Basically, a lot of people around the world wanted to see what happened to Peng Shuai and no one was able to connect. “Only the IOC was able to do that, and there was a video call with Thomas Bach, an older Olympian, and two younger female IOC members. No one released the video because I think that aspect was private. “They found her in good health and in good spirits and they saw no evidence of incarceration or anything like that.” Pound added that he has not seen a recording of the video call, but is “simply relying on the combined judgment of the three IOC members who were on the call.” Zhang has kept a low profile and has disappeared from public life since his retirement in 2018, and there is no public information about his current whereabouts. Before retiring as Deputy Prime Minister, Zhang headed a Chinese government working group for the Beijing Games. In that role, he inspected venues, visited athletes, unveiled official decals, and held meetings to coordinate preparatory work. Zhang had previously met Bach, the IOC president who videotaped Peng at least once, with the two photographed together shaking hands in the Chinese capital in 2016. The-CNN-Wire

