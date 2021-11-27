Sean Payton explains why Taysom Hill didn’t play, talks about his future role after the ugly loss of Saints





The New Orleans Saints dropped four straight games to drop out of the NFC playoff race — and Taysom Hill never took a quarterback. Hill, who last week signed a four-year extension worth a $22.5 million guaranteed net worth, was active for the Saints for the last four games but was instead used as an H-back quarterback, while starter Trevor Siemianhas had a hard time. As the Saints were blown away by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Saints fans clamored for Hill to replace Siemian as quarterback in the second half. Neither Hill nor the third string quarterback, Ian Book, took a bite out of the quarterback (Book was inactive). As Saints head coach Sean Payton explained, shooting below center wasn’t an option for Hill either. “He was busy all week,” Payton said after the game. “We knew he wouldn’t be able to play a quarterback this week, but he’s listed as full relative to his position. That was his foot.” Hill has been battling a foot injury since week 5, causing him to miss two games. He has been active in the last two games, but due to the foot injury he has not played for a moment. Essentially, Hill was the “emergency quarterback,” although playing quarterback Thursday was not an option for him. In seven games this season, Hill has completed 7 of 8 passes for 56 yards with an interception. He also made 20 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns and this year also four catches for 52 yards — all in seven games played. So with 10 days off, will Hill take over from Siemian as starter? “Again, we’ll see,” Payton said. ‘We’re going to look at everything now. Obviously we have to do that.’ Siemian has struggled the past two games, completing 56.5% of his passes for 377 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions (73.2 rating). In his four starts, Siemian has completed 57.6% of his passes for 924 yards with eight touchdowns to three interceptions (86.7 rating). Payton wouldn’t commit to Siemian’s performance after the blowout, but he’s aware that something may have to change. “He struggled. We struggled to block him. We struggled running,” Payton said. “I think it’s going to be hard to do a lot if you can’t block him and you can’t find your balance.”

