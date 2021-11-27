India has a crumbling image of tolerance in the West. A recent cricket loss proves why.

When India meets its arch-rival Pakistan on the cricket pitch, even those who don’t follow the sport sit up and watch. But in the opening match of the T20 World Cup late last month, they faced a rare disappointment as the Pakistani team defeated India for the first time in nearly 30 years and by much.

In the wake of the crushing defeat, ethnic-religious tensions ran high in India, a Hindu-majority country bordering Muslim-majority Pakistan. Cricket fans threw abuse online at Mohammed Shami, the Indian teams’ lone Muslim player, falsely blaming him for the loss.

In the state of Uttar Pradesh, three students from Kashmir, a Muslim-majority area claimed by both India and Pakistan, who celebrated the victory on social media, were suspended from their university, arrested and charged with sedition.

More than a dozen other Kashmiri students cheering for Pakistan were attacked on the night of the match at two universities in the state of Punjab, said Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesman for the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association.

This is not new, Khuehami told NBC News. When politics is mixed with sports, these incidents happen.

Protesters in the city of Srinagar demand that authorities drop charges against students celebrating Pakistan’s cricket team’s victory in the Twenty20 World Cup. Tausef Mustafa / AFP via Getty Images

Tensions between Indian Hindus, who make up about 80 percent of the country’s 1.4 billion people, and Muslims, who make up 14 percent, go back hundreds of years and worsened during British colonial rule.

But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist who took office in 2014, experts say there has been a surge in discrimination and violence against Muslims that polarize society and undermine India’s reputation for religious tolerance.

India had a very good image internationally as the world’s largest democracy and the land of tolerance, said Christophe Jaffrelot, the author of the 2021 book Modis India: Hindu Nationalism and the Rise of Ethnic Democracy.

Now this image is gradually being eroded in the US and Europe.

This poses a challenge to the United States, which is strengthening its relationship with India to counterbalance China. In September, President Joe Biden hosted the Prime Ministers of India, Australia and Japan at the first in-person meeting of the Quad, a strategic grouping of the four nations.

US lawmakers have expressed concern about the rights of Indian Muslims and other religious minorities, and Legislation for Congress The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should appoint a special envoy to combat Islamophobia around the world, including in India. But on November 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to add India to the list of the world’s worst violators of religious freedom as recommended for the second year in a row by a US federal commission. (India rejected the commission report in 2020, calling it prejudiced.)

The US and Europe need India versus China, Jaffrelot said. So for the time being, questioning human rights in India has no consequences.

Unresolved Tensions

Hindu nationalism, or Hindutva, is a highly monolithic and exclusive political ideology based on a vision of Hindu identity as North Indian, upper-caste and patriarchal, said Nikhil Mandalaparthy, advocacy director of Hindus for Human Rights, a US-based group.

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a long-standing Hindu nationalist militaristic group, are known to march through the streets beating drums and blowing horns. AFP via Getty Images

In this version of India, he said, minorities are sidelined and not given the same status as citizens.

Tensions between Hindus and Muslims were exploited by British colonial rulers to maintain their grip on power. But when India gained its independence in 1947, its violent division transformed the subcontinent into two states, with Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, triggering mass migration in both directions.

At least 1 million people died and 18 million were uprooted during that period, according to the National Archives of the British government.

That trauma has never been fully addressed by Indian leaders, said Thomas Blom Hansen, author of the 1999 book The Saffron Wave: Democracy and Hindu Nationalism in Modern India.

Politicians were trying to control all these tensions, he said. They wanted to create a multinational, multicultural, multireligious state that has room for everyone.

While India is officially a secular state that enshrines the right to religious freedom in its constitution, Hansen said the BJP had created a story about the Hindu victimization that taps into a deep reservoir of stereotypes and myths, fears and anger about Muslims that is always there. been. .

They believe that Hindus are oppressed in India and that they are oppressed by the minorities, but nothing could be further from the truth, he said.

As prime minister, Modi has boosted the economy, courted foreign leaders and ushered in some popular reforms. But critics say the Hindu nationalist policies of Modi and his Bharatiya Janata party have only intensified since he won a second term as prime minister in 2019.

Within months of that election victory, the government stripped Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, of its semi-autonomous status after more than 70 years, deploying thousands of troops and making it easier for Hindu settlers to moving there in what critics saw as an attempt to thin the Muslim population.

Indian army soldiers stand guard during a search for suspected militants in Srinagar, Kashmir, earlier this month. Tausef Mustafa / AFP via Getty Images

In the northeastern state of Assam, nearly 2 million people were released from a list of civilians in a crackdown on illegal immigration that critics said targeted Muslims, rendering them stateless.

At the national level, Muslims were also barred from an amendment to Indian law that provided a pathway to citizenship for members of persecuted religious minorities who had immigrated to India illegally.

Atmosphere of intimidation

Tensions have been underlined by a recent spike in violence across India’s borders. In October, at least six people were killed in neighboring Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country that gained independence from Pakistan in 1971, amid the worst anti-Hindu violence in years, officials said.

Across the border in the Indian state of Tripura, a Hindu nationalist group responded to the dead in Bangladesh by organizing protests that turned violent, destroying mosques, shops and homes in Muslim communities across the state.

Abdul Basit Khan, a Muslim lawyer in the city of Dharmanagar, said his house was searched.

They destroyed everything in the house: my TV, wardrobe, laptop and couch, he said. They threw my client files on the street and in the sewage system.

Khan, who is also the chairman of the Trinamool Congress regional political party in the North Tripura district, estimates that he has suffered losses of about 8 to 10 lakh rupees ($10,000 to $13,000).

No arrests have been made in connection with the violence in Tripura, which is ruled by the BJP. But police arrested dozens of people who reported on or commented on the anti-Muslim attacks, including journalists, lawyers and more than 100 social media account holders, and accused them of spreading communal hatred.

Lawyers who conducted a fact-finding mission said the government had been warned about the violence and could have prevented it.

This is the complete failure of the state government, Supreme Court attorney Ehtesham Hashmi and attorneys Amit Srivastav and Ansar Indori said in a statement accompanying their report on Nov. 1. The BJP’s political interests and ideology of violent patriotism have conquered the state and have notable public support.

NBC News contacted three BJP spokespersons via email for comment on the incidents, but received no response.

Three Kashmiri students who were attacked on the night of the cricket match declined to comment on NBC, saying they feared retaliation.

But Khan said the atmosphere of intimidation affected not only Muslims but anyone who rejected the BJP’s policies and rhetoric.

Be they Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians, he said, those who do not believe in BJP are all living in fear.