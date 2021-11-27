Freedom Football Fights Powerful St. Josephs Prep To Finish But Falls Into PIAA Quarters

A look at Freedom high schools Braelin Moore told most of the story on Friday night.

The blood on the senior lineman’s jersey was evidence of a tooth-and-nail physical struggle; the disappointment on his face revealed that the patriots had just come up short.

Freedom lost 24-21 to St. Josephs Prep in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals to a packed house at Cardinal Ohara High School.

I couldn’t be more proud of my boys. Even though we lost, we fought all four quarters and never gave up. Moore said. I love that. That shows how this team has been all season. We never give up.

St. Josephs Prep (10-2), the District 12 champion, advances to the state semifinals, where he will face District 1 champion Garnet Valley, who defeated Coatesville.

Freedom had broken its nine-game winning streak, ending the season at 11-3.

We played hard as I expected; we played fast; we played physically, said Patriots coach Jason Roeder. We didn’t come here to look respectable. We came here to win. I’m just proud of our children’s efforts.

St. Joe’s sophomore quarterback Samaj Jones broke a few tackles and sprinted for a dazzling 73-yard touchdown on third-and-5 to give the defending PIAA champions a 17-7 lead with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Freedom responded with an 11 play, 76 yard drive in which to run back Deante Crawford and quarterback Brian Taylor hit the rock. Taylor completed the series with a 3-yard touchdown that narrowed the Hawks lead to 17-14 with 5:51 left.

Jones was helped off the field on the second play of the ensuing series, but senior Dane Picariello, who started the evening at QB, came back from the sidelines to convert a third and four with a 7-yard run.

Senior running back Blaine Bunch had consecutive runs of 4, 16, 14 and 10 yards, before Jones returned to the game and scored an 11-yard TD, giving St. Joes a 24-14 lead with 2:11 to play .

The Hawks, who have a huge roster that allows for one-way players, seemed to have plenty in the tank on their last scoring run.

You wonder if that’s a factor, Roeder said. As a program, we need to continue developing as many guys as possible to maybe get to that level someday.

Moore downplayed how having multiple guys playing both offensively and defensively affected the Patriots in the fourth quarter.

I can’t really blame it for that, he said. We’re proud to play both ways…I don’t think that was really a factor.

Freedom did not wave the white flag. The Patriots went 76 yards in 1 minute and 48 seconds to make it a one-score game. Taylor hit junior Ethan Neidig for a 4-yard score with 23.5 seconds left.

Then junior Prajeet Santra got the desired high bounce on his onside kick, but the ball went over everyone and out of bounds.

There’s a fine line when you get to this level between winning and losing, Roeder said. We came up a little short, not because of a lack of effort.

Friday night’s game was very different from the 42-14 win the Hawks recorded when the two programs met in the 2018 PIAA tournament.

We knew they would come and give us their best blow. They are a very disciplined and very well coached ball club, said St. Joes coach Tim Roken. My hats off to them. They have some great players. We were just able to finish at the end, but that’s a really good ball club.

Freedom, who has used heavy offense all season, didn’t shy away from running the ball against the Hawks’ imposing defense and effectively shortened the game.

Crawford, a senior who left everything on the field, finished with 36 carries for 135 yards. He scored a 4-yard touchdown to give Freedom a 7-0 advantage early in the second quarter after senior linebacker Lorenzo Feliciano sent an interception back to the Hawks 6-yard line.

That’s what we expected to do, what we felt we had to do to be successful, Roeder said of running the ball. That’s what we’ve been doing all year. We had no intention of changing the plan in week (14).

Taylor had 16 carries for 47 yards. The senior QB also completed 11 of 20 passes for 119 yards.

Moore was pleased with the way the patriots fought in the trenches.

To be honest, we thought we were the more physical team out there, he said. We really checked the line of scrimmage. They broke a few runs but I’m really happy with how we played physically on the scrimmage.

St. Joes had 250 rushing yards, including 143 from Jones, who had three TDs on just nine carries. Hawks senior kicker Antonio Chadha kicked a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Prep has appeared in seven of the last eight state finals, winning six.

The Philadelphia Catholic League powerhouse improved to 7-0 against District 11 opposition in the PIAA tournament. Besides Friday’s game, only one of those wins (vs. Parkland in 2014) was within one score.

Freedom will graduate Taylor, Moore, Lorenzo Feliciano, Juan Feliciano, Josh Ruela, Crawford, Daniel Macon and Hector Diaz, a small group of seniors who led the team to the program’s second District 11 Championship.

This is going to be difficult. You say goodbye to eight seniors who have given so much and done so much, Roeder said. They’re just awesome, tough, coachable kids who’ve done so much for our program. There will be time for reflection and appreciation for all we have been able to achieve. It will take some time; this is going to sting.

The longtime Patriots coach indicated that the program has no intention of stepping back after a stellar 2021 campaign.

did not go away; we don’t plan it, he said.

