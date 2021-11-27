Hockey Preview for Boys: Statewide PB’s Class A Power Rankings

Why they are No. 1: Why not? We saw the heart and grit that players in this program are made of last spring. All but three of the varsity players were ineligible to play in the Class A quarterfinals against Dodge County, but a team made up of mostly JV players—and a 40-plus minute effort from star striker Zam Plante—held the Hawks in the game until late in the third period. Plante, a Minnesota Duluth commit, had 7 points in 17 games this fall with the USHLs Chicago Steel. He has rejoined the Hawks this season and is one of the best players in the state this winter. Fellow UMD recruit Ty Hanson will help anchor a strong blue line for the Hawks, who have a featured keeper returning, junior Garron Opsahl (16-1-0, 1.34 GAA, .907 saves pc).

Why they are No. 2: This was an argument between the Warriors and their Section 8A rival East Grand Forks. Warroad gets the nod for his strong blue line and for having the dynamic forward Jayson Shaugabay (a UMD commit) leading the charge. Shaugabay had 54 points in just 20 games last season, including 10 power play goals, the second most in the state. Senior Carson Reed (6-1, 185) and junior Eric Comstock anchor the Blue Line, who combined 41 points last season. Warroad is set to replace stellar starter Jack Orchard in goal, but last year’s No. 2, 6-foot junior Hampton Slukynsky, looked more than ready for varsity play. In limited chances, Slukynsky was 3-1-1 with an average of 0.84 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.964.

Why they are No. 3: The Green Wave returns with a strong group of attackers, led by North Dakota commit Jacksen Panzer (14-22–36). However, Junior Chase Mero is the only goalkeeper with varsity experience. He went 3-1-0, with a 3.15 GAA and an underserved serve of .803.

Why they are No. 4: Last year’s state champion, Gentry Academy, has moved out of Section 4A for Class AA, making Mahtomedi the clear favorite to enter the state tournament this season. Senior Ben Dardis is a fourth-year starter in goal and he opened his final season on Friday night by excluding Monticello.

Why they are No. 5: The Hunters have five of their top seven scorers back, including top scorer Simon Davidson (14-18–32 in 16 games). Denfeld will be one of the best teams in the state, but it will face Hermantown at some point in the Section 7A playoffs.

Why they are No. 6: Otters’ top three scorers are back, and they’re a powerful combination. Isaac Johnson, Michael DeBrito and Cole Zieden scored 104 points in 19 games last season.

Why they are No. 7: Delano opened the season Friday with a solid 4-1 win against another top-20 team, Thief River Falls. The Tigers have a fair amount of scoring back, led by higher Jesse Peterson (12-16–28) and they will be strong in net, with higher Thomas Huotar returning (13-7-1, 1.71 GAA, .902 save pct. last season).

Why they are No. 8: The Cardinals were a sub-.500 team last season, but not many, they went 9-10-1. Nevertheless, they return to their top four scorers, who together scored 39 goals and 80 points in total last season.

Why they are No. 9: The Lightning are No. 10 in the Associated Press preseason poll and No. 9 in our rankings for being outstanding a year ago, 18-4-0. They lost four of their top seven scorers and their No. 1 goalkeeper by graduation, but if they can find Adler Hoagland’s heir in goal, they’ll be a top 10 team again.

Why it’s No. 10?: The Stars are full of veteran players, including three of their top four scorers returning. Last season they used three goalkeepers, two of whom are back. If one of them can take the reins, or if they can settle into consistent rotation, the Stars will once again be a force to be reckoned with.

11. Rock Ridge, 12. Breck, 13. Thief River Falls, 14. Monticello, 15. Little Falls, 16. Minneapolis, 17. Northfield, 18. Orono, 19. Providence Academy, 20. Mound Westonka.