Hampton, Hord Reach Career Milestones in Loss to No. 10 Minnesota





box score UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Kaitlyn Hordo recorded the rare double-double by a center blocker with 12 kills and 11 blocks, but it wasn’t enough as Penn State fell short of No. 15 in a 3-1 (27-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18 ) loss to No. 10 Minnesota in Big Ten women’s volleyball action Friday night at Rec Hall. Penn State’s record dropped to 19-10 overall and 12-7 in the Big Ten. Minnesota improved to 19-8 overall and 14-5 in the conference. Both teams have one game left in the regular season before turning their attention to the 2021 NCAA tournament. Hord’s 12 kills came in at .393. She was part of at least 11 of the team’s 17 blocks, totaling one solo and 10 block assistants. She finished the game with 504 career blocks, which is 10 . ise in program history. Hair 500e career block came in the second set. Hord wasn’t the only Penn State player to hit a milestone in Friday’s game. senior free Jenna Hampton led all players with 20 digs, giving her 1,016 for her career. Her 1,000e career dig came on her fourth dig of the first set. Both teams finished under the .200 at bat, but Minnesota got a fruitful individual effort from Stephanie Samedy, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year. She finished with 26 kills while taking 67 swings and completed a double-double with 13 digs. Samedy was one of three Minnesota players with double-doubles in the game. Jenna Wenaas made 12 kills and 13 digs, while Melani Shaffmaster made a total of 49 assists and 15 digs. CC McGraw led the Gophers in digs with 18. Two hard-fought sets early on were Minnesota’s way of turning the game in his favor. The Gophers led 19-12 in the opening set, but Penn State erased the lead with a 7-0 run sparked by Hord’s play. She had one kill and four block assists during the run. The four block assists came on consecutive points when she teamed up with Joni Parker on two and Adanna Rollins on two. The Lions eventually took a 23-22 lead in set one on back-to-back kills Allie Holland and Erika Pritchard , and had a shot at the set point after a kill by Parker made it 24-23. A service foul kept the Gophers’ hopes alive and they took a 1-0 lead in the game thanks to kills from Airi Miyabe and Samedy for the 27-25 set win. Despite the loss in set one, it looked like Penn State had dissolved Minnesota when it jumped to a 6-1 lead in set two. The Gophers called a timeout and responded with a 3-0 run to get inside one and eventually tie the set 10-10. Penn State still led four, 18-14, in set two, but from there it was all Minnesota. The Gophers scored 11 of the last 14 points, including a 6-0 run at the end of the set to lead the game 2-0. The Lions kept their hopes alive with a solid performance in set three and this time came through with the narrow win. Holland broke a 22-22 tie with a kill and the Lions went 24-22 on a Minnesota offense. The Gophers again fended off a set point chance from the Lions with a kill from Samedy, but Hord made sure the second chance smashed into her team with a kill. Unfortunately, Minnesota left little doubt in set four with a 25-18 win to decide the game. Pritchard and Parker each had 10 kills to join Hord in double digits. Parker just missed a double-double with nine digs. Joining Hampton with double-digit digs were Rollins with 16 and Anjelina Starck with 10. Numerous players contributed to Penn State’s 17 blocks, including Parker, Rollins and Holland with six block assists each. Penn State closes the regular season against Iowa on Saturday. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rec Hall. The NCAA Selection Show will air live on ESPNU . on Sunday at 8:30 p.m

