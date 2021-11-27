NZ vs India Test cricket 2021, news, scores, results, Ravichandran Ashwin, follow referee fight

India’s polarizing star Ravichandran Ashwin has introduced a bizarre new tactic during India’s Test clash with New Zealand.

Ashwin has sparked controversy in the past for repeatedly claiming he had been fired from mankad, and in September he sparked the fury of fans for running a single when a fielder’s throw was deflected by his IPL batting partner Rishabh Pant.

Now he is once again pushing the boundaries of the rules. Late on day two and again on day three, the spinner debuted with a diagonal run-up from the wicket, where his follow-up went directly over the umpires’ line of sight and then in front of the non-hitting batter.

While it avoided the so-called danger zone that bowlers and batters are not allowed to walk across, its bizarre new move drew the ire of umpire Nitin Menon on Saturday.

Ashwin was warned on the 77th over of NZ’s innings by Menon when an ongoing conversation started between player and umpire. It lasted until the end of the over, with Indian Captain Ajinkya Rahane also joining the conversation to defend Ashwin’s unusual actions.

During the lunch break, India coach Rahul Dravid and match referee Javagal Srinath engaged in an intense discussion.

Ashwin returned to his usual approach and follow-up for the remainder of the innings.

Commentator Simon Doull suggested that Ashwin’s follow-through got in the way of the nonstrikers. If the non-attack wanted to run, Ashwin will come right in front of where the non-attack would probably run. And that is not allowed. The bowler also can’t dictate where the nonstriker stands, Doull added.

Ashwin had also been warned by the same umpire the previous day for walking through the middle of the field while batting.

MATCH REPORT:

Young will miss his first international century on day three of the first Test on Saturday, but New Zealand were still in a strong position at 197-2 at lunchtime in response to India’s 345.

Kane Williamson fell with one leg to Umesh Yadav’s second new ball just before the break for 18 after a 46-run partnership with Tom Latham, still undefeated at 82, in Kanpur.

Young started the day with his overnight score of 75 and looked confident before bringing in Ravichandran Ashwin to replace wicketkeeper KS Bharat with 89 from 214 balls.

The 29-year-old hit 15 fours in a solid Black Caps answer after Tim Southees narrowed India to 345 all-out five-for on the second day.

Openers Latham and Young had pushed the hosts on the defensive on Friday after a tie of 129 that was eventually broken at 151 with Young’s sacking to Ashwin.

Latham survived a close call at 66 when stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who stepped in before the reassured Virat Kohli, failed to revise a leg-for-appeal from Ashwin’s bowling.

Ashwin was India’s most efficient bowler and has one wicket for 57 runs in his 28 overs on a wicket offering inconsistent bounce.

Jadeja threw 20 wicketless overs for 44 runs and Patel, the other Indian left arm spinner, threw 14 overs for 33 wicketless runs.

Yadav, who took India’s second new ball with Axar, has thrown 11.3 overs for 30 runs and Williamsons wicket. Sharma went 30 runs without a wicket in his 12 overs.