College football schedule today: TV channels, tee times to watch every NCAA game on Saturday





College football offers no shortage of games with national impact on the final day of Rivalry Week. No game is more important on that national stage than “The Game” between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan, whose winner will represent the Big Ten East division in the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes are fresh off a 56-7 thrashing of then-No. 7 Michigan State, but the Wolveries are better equipped defensively to slow quarterback CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, and the receiving trio of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxson Smith— Njigba to run back. Can Michigan’s offense keep up, though? MORE: Watch selected NCAA football games live with fuboTV (7-day trial) Elsewhere, the top-10 meeting between No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oklahoma, the first opponents meeting with one loss in Bedlam history, will help determine the Big 12 championship game. The Cowboys have already punched their ticket, but a win on Saturday would also knock the Sooners out of the championship battle since Baylor and TCU split the title in 2014. The eighth-ranked Bears are also still in contention. The Iron Bowl between No. 3 Alabama and Auburn will also be a game to watch, although it won’t come close to the national implications as “The Game” or Bedlam; the Crimson Tide is already set for their SEC Championship game against No. 1 Georgia. The Big Ten West meeting between No. 14 Wisconsin and Minnesota will determine who will be the Big Ten West entrant in the conference championship if the Badgers win, though Iowa and Minnesota are still in contention; the Civil War between No. 11 Oregon and the State of Oregon will also determine the Pac-12 North entrant in that championship game. Sporting News explains how to watch those games and more in Week 13. Here’s everything you need to know. MORE: Updated AP Top 25 Coaches Poll Rankings After Week 13 College football schedule today Here’s every FBS game scheduled for Saturday, November 27. (All rankings reflect the last top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings; matches broadcast on national television are shown in bold). matchup Time Channel No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech Afternoon ABC, fuboTV No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan Afternoon Fox, fuboTV Texas Tech at number 8 Baylor Afternoon Fox Sports 1, fuboTV No. 18 Wake Forest at Boston College Afternoon ESPN2, fuboTV No. 24 Houston at UConn Afternoon CBS Sports Network, fuboTV Florida State in Florida Afternoon ESPN, fuboTV Maryland at Rutgers Afternoon big ten network, fuboTV Army at Liberty Afternoon ESPN+ Navy at Temple Afternoon ESPNU, fuboTV Miami, Ohio, Kent Afternoon ESPN+ Akron in Toledo Afternoon ESPN+ Miami at Duke 12:30 pm ESPN3 Louisiana Tech at Rice 1 o’clock in the afternoon ESPN+ No. 22 UTSA in North Texas 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Charlotte at Old Dominion 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Texas State in the state of Arkansas 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Troy, Georgia 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Georgia Southern at App State 2.30 pm ESPN+ Florida International at Southern Miss 3 p.m. ESPN3 UMass in New Mexico State 3 p.m. Hawaii in Wyoming 3 p.m. No. 3 Alabama in Auburn 3.30 pm CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon 3.30 pm ESPN, fuboTV Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State 3.30 pm ABC, fuboTV Western Kentucky at Marshall 3.30 pm CBSSN, fuboTV Northwest in Illinois 3.30 pm BTN, fuboTV Indiana at Purdue 3.30 pm FS1, fuboTV Vanderbilt in Tennessee 3:45 pm SEC network, fuboTV Virginia Tech in Virginia 3:45 pm ACC network, fuboTV No. 14 Wisconsin in Minnesota 4 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Tulsa in high school 4 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV Louisiana Monroe in Louisiana 4 p.m. ESPNU, fuboTV Arizona in the state of Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12 network No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Central Tennessee in Florida Atlantic 7 p.m. West Virginia in Kansas 7 p.m. FS1, fuboTV No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State 7:30 pm ABC, fuboTV No. 17 Pitt in Syracuse 7:30 pm ACCN, fuboTV No. 23 Clemson in South Carolina 7:30 pm SECN, fuboTV Kentucky in Louisville 7:30 pm ESPN2, fuboTV Tulane in Memphis 7:30 pm ESPNU, fuboTV No. 6 Notre Dame at Stanford 8 pm Fox, fuboTV Nevada in the state of Colorado 9 o’clock in the evening CBSSN, fuboTV No. 13 BYU at USC 10.30 pm ESPN, fuboTV Cal at UCLA 10.30 pm FS1, fuboTV MORE: College football picks, anti-spread predictions for every Week 13 top 25 game How to watch, live stream college football games Twenty-three games will air nationwide on Saturday of Week 13, starting at noon until 10:30 p.m. ET. The games will appear on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC. Live streaming options include the ESPN app, Fox.com, ESPN+, Paramount+ and fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial. College football scores week 13 Saturday 27 Nov matchup No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan Texas Tech at number 8 Baylor No. 18 Wake Forest at Boston College No. 24 Houston at UConn Florida State in Florida Maryland at Rutgers Army at Liberty Navy at Temple Miami, Ohio, Kent Akron in Toledo Miami at Duke Louisiana Tech at Rice No. 22 UTSA in North Texas Charlotte at Old Dominion Texas State in the state of Arkansas Troy, Georgia Georgia Southern at App State Florida International at Southern Miss UMass in New Mexico State Hawaii in Wyoming No. 3 Alabama in Auburn Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State Western Kentucky at Marshall Northwest in Illinois Indiana at Purdue Vanderbilt in Tennessee Virginia Tech in Virginia No. 14 Wisconsin in Minnesota Tulsa in high school Louisiana Monroe in Louisiana Arizona in the state of Arizona No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU Central Tennessee in Florida Atlantic West Virginia in Kansas No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State No. 17 Pitt in Syracuse No. 23 Clemson in South Carolina Kentucky in Louisville Tulane in Memphis No. 6 Notre Dame at Stanford Nevada in the state of Colorado No. 13 BYU at USC Cal at UCLA

