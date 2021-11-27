Connect with us

College football schedule today: TV channels, tee times to watch every NCAA game on Saturday

2 mins ago

College football offers no shortage of games with national impact on the final day of Rivalry Week.

No game is more important on that national stage than “The Game” between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan, whose winner will represent the Big Ten East division in the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes are fresh off a 56-7 thrashing of then-No. 7 Michigan State, but the Wolveries are better equipped defensively to slow quarterback CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, and the receiving trio of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxson Smith— Njigba to run back. Can Michigan’s offense keep up, though?

MORE: Watch selected NCAA football games live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

Elsewhere, the top-10 meeting between No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oklahoma, the first opponents meeting with one loss in Bedlam history, will help determine the Big 12 championship game. The Cowboys have already punched their ticket, but a win on Saturday would also knock the Sooners out of the championship battle since Baylor and TCU split the title in 2014. The eighth-ranked Bears are also still in contention.

The Iron Bowl between No. 3 Alabama and Auburn will also be a game to watch, although it won’t come close to the national implications as “The Game” or Bedlam; the Crimson Tide is already set for their SEC Championship game against No. 1 Georgia. The Big Ten West meeting between No. 14 Wisconsin and Minnesota will determine who will be the Big Ten West entrant in the conference championship if the Badgers win, though Iowa and Minnesota are still in contention; the Civil War between No. 11 Oregon and the State of Oregon will also determine the Pac-12 North entrant in that championship game.

Sporting News explains how to watch those games and more in Week 13. Here’s everything you need to know.

MORE: Updated AP Top 25 Coaches Poll Rankings After Week 13

College football schedule today

Here’s every FBS game scheduled for Saturday, November 27.

(All rankings reflect the last top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings; matches broadcast on national television are shown in bold).

matchupTimeChannel
No. 1 Georgia at Georgia TechAfternoonABC, fuboTV
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 MichiganAfternoonFox, fuboTV
Texas Tech at number 8 BaylorAfternoonFox Sports 1, fuboTV
No. 18 Wake Forest at Boston CollegeAfternoonESPN2, fuboTV
No. 24 Houston at UConnAfternoonCBS Sports Network, fuboTV
Florida State in FloridaAfternoonESPN, fuboTV
Maryland at RutgersAfternoonbig ten network, fuboTV
Army at LibertyAfternoonESPN+
Navy at TempleAfternoonESPNU, fuboTV
Miami, Ohio, KentAfternoonESPN+
Akron in ToledoAfternoonESPN+
Miami at Duke12:30 pmESPN3
Louisiana Tech at Rice1 o’clock in the afternoonESPN+
No. 22 UTSA in North Texas2:00 p.m.ESPN+
Charlotte at Old Dominion2:00 p.m.ESPN+
Texas State in the state of Arkansas2:00 p.m.ESPN+
Troy, Georgia2:00 p.m.ESPN+
Georgia Southern at App State2.30 pmESPN+
Florida International at Southern Miss3 p.m.ESPN3
UMass in New Mexico State3 p.m.
Hawaii in Wyoming3 p.m.
No. 3 Alabama in Auburn3.30 pmCBS, Paramount+, fuboTV
Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon3.30 pmESPN, fuboTV
Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State3.30 pmABC, fuboTV
Western Kentucky at Marshall3.30 pmCBSSN, fuboTV
Northwest in Illinois3.30 pmBTN, fuboTV
Indiana at Purdue3.30 pmFS1, fuboTV
Vanderbilt in Tennessee3:45 pmSEC network, fuboTV
Virginia Tech in Virginia3:45 pmACC network, fuboTV
No. 14 Wisconsin in Minnesota4 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Tulsa in high school4 p.m.ESPN2, fuboTV
Louisiana Monroe in Louisiana4 p.m.ESPNU, fuboTV
Arizona in the state of Arizona4 p.m.Pac-12 network
No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU7 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Central Tennessee in Florida Atlantic7 p.m.
West Virginia in Kansas7 p.m.FS1, fuboTV
No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State7:30 pmABC, fuboTV
No. 17 Pitt in Syracuse7:30 pmACCN, fuboTV
No. 23 Clemson in South Carolina7:30 pmSECN, fuboTV
Kentucky in Louisville7:30 pmESPN2, fuboTV
Tulane in Memphis7:30 pmESPNU, fuboTV
No. 6 Notre Dame at Stanford8 pmFox, fuboTV
Nevada in the state of Colorado9 o’clock in the eveningCBSSN, fuboTV
No. 13 BYU at USC10.30 pmESPN, fuboTV
Cal at UCLA10.30 pmFS1, fuboTV

MORE: College football picks, anti-spread predictions for every Week 13 top 25 game

How to watch, live stream college football games

Twenty-three games will air nationwide on Saturday of Week 13, starting at noon until 10:30 p.m. ET. The games will appear on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC. Live streaming options include the ESPN app, Fox.com, ESPN+, Paramount+ and fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

College football scores week 13

Saturday 27 Nov

