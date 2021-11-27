WTA still ‘deeply concerned’ about tennis star Peng Shuai

The head of the Women’s Tennis Association “remains deeply concerned” about Chinese star Peng Shuai following her allegations of sexually assaulting a powerful politician, a spokeswoman told AFP on Saturday.

WTA President Steve Simon “has been in touch with Peng Shuai through various communication channels. He sent her two emails, where it was clear that her replies had been influenced by others,” she said.

“He remains deeply concerned that Peng is not free from censorship or coercion and has decided not to contact her again by email until he is satisfied that her answers were hers, not hers.”

“The WTA remains concerned about its ability to communicate freely, openly and directly.”

Peng, a 35-year-old Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, was not seen for more than two weeks after her allegations that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, now in her 70s, forced her to have sex for a year. relationship out.

Peng’s claims against Zhang marked the first time the Chinese #MeToo movement has reached the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

On Sunday, official photos from a tennis tournament in Beijing showed Peng among those in attendance, and she took part in a video call with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, the same day.

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in February.

The European Union, the United Nations, the United States and Britain have all called for proof of Peng’s whereabouts and well-being.

China’s foreign ministry has said “people should stop deliberately and maliciously inciting” the controversy surrounding Peng.

Last week, a Chinese state media company released what it said was a screenshot of an email from Peng stating that the tennis star’s accusations were “not true” and that “everything is fine” with her.

‘Full and transparent investigation’

Peng appeared in a 30-minute video call with Bach, which has since been roundly criticized.

The IOC said in a statement that “Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern for her well-being.”

“She explained that she lives safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but that she would like her privacy to be respected at this point,” it read.

But human rights groups and sports authorities abroad have continued to express concerns about Peng and whether local authorities will act on her allegations.

Human Rights Watch criticized the IOC and called on them to explain how the video call with Peng was organized.

“The IOC has overcome itself from being silent about Beijing’s abysmal human rights record to actively cooperating with Chinese authorities in undermining freedom of expression and ignoring alleged sexual assault,” said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The EU also expressed its concern to AFP on Wednesday.

“We have seen Peng Shuai’s alleged comments and images of her public appearance. However, the reports, both about the allegations of abuse and that she has not been seen for two weeks, remain deeply disturbing,” EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said in a statement to AFP.

“We cannot comment on the allegations ourselves, but we are pushing for a full and transparent investigation,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Get the best sports news straight to your inbox

Read next