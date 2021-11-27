UMaine hockey player about scoring after years of drought

Donavan Houle thought he had lost his scoring ability.

The University of Maine sophomore right winger had scored 31 goals in 46 games for the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League during the 2019-20 season, adding three more goals in four playoff games.

But he failed to score a single goal for UMaine in the 16-game 2020-21 season and has gone seven without this season.

Houle eventually broke through with both UMaine goals in a 3-2 loss to UConn in overtime, scoring one goal in every game at Boston College last weekend before adding the game winner in the shootout win, although goals in shootouts do not. count for the statistics.

He now has four goals in his last five games entering Saturdays 5 pm game against UMass Lowell at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Last year I didn’t know if I would score again. I felt like I had lost it. It feels good to be able to do it again this year, Houle said. That first goal was a weight off my shoulders. It felt good and instilled my confidence. I feel like I can score in every game.

He said the key to his success was releasing his shot faster. I’ve always tried to move my feet, finish my hits and play with energy, Houle said.

Houles over-stick handling would sometimes lead to turnover, said UMaine head coach Ben Barr.

He is a great energetic man for us and he has been rewarded with scoring some goals, said Barr. His attitude is great. He’s finishing his ass. If he keeps getting better, he’s going to be a really big factor in this league.

Houle, 22, a 6-foot, 185-pound Montreal native who had two assists a year ago, said he decided to move to UMaine after he defeated the Black Bears 2-1 on Nov. had attended in New Hampshire. 2019. There were 5,012 people in the Alfond Arena that match.

It was a great experience. The Alfon was incredible. I’ve had good conversations with the coaches and it’s close to my house, Houle said.

Houle is one of the team’s hardest-working players, said senior right-winger Adam Dawe, adding that Houle earned goals last year for the way he worked.

It’s good to see the floodgates open. It’s buzzing now, Dawe said.

Houle leads UMaines forward in blocked shots with six. He is a hard-nosed player who completes his checks and forces turnovers. He plays on the power play and penalty-killing units in addition to his regular services.

He’s in great shape, allowing him to play as hard and heavy as he does, Barr said.

Houle hopes his scoring streak against the River Hawks continues.

Things flow, pucks bounce right in front of me. I have to keep it up.

The team is looking forward to playing in Portland this weekend.

It’s always fun, said Dawe, who is 2-0 in Portland. It’s a different kind of landscape. You don’t have that many students. It’s more fans from the community. But it was really good both times I played there.

Most games in Portland were non-conference, but this will be a Hockey East game.

It’s going to be really cool, said freshman center Nolan Renwick. It will be a new experience. Well able to spread the game to some new Portland fans. There is a lot of history there.

UMaine is 1-9-2 overall, 1-6-1 in Hockey East, taking on the number 15 team in the country in UMass Lowell (7-2-2, 5-1-0).

It will be a great test for us. They are a very good team and Norm Bazin is one of the best coaches in the country, said Barr.

Lowell features Andre Lee (8 goals, 2 assists), Carl Berglund (2 & 7) and Lucas Condotta (4 & 4), along with defender Ben Meehan (3 & 3) and goalkeeper Owen Savory (6-1-1, 1.24 goals-against-average, 0.947 service percentage).

Defender Jakub Sirota (3 & 4) and David Breazeale (1 & 6) are UMaine’s top point getters, followed by Dawe (2 & 4) and Lynden Breen (2 & 4). Houle and Grant Hebert are the leading goalscorers with four goals each and Victor Ostman (1-4-1, 3.45, .886) is the likely starter in goal.

