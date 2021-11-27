Bear coach Matt Nagy is still here, but he knows the firing rumors won’t go away

The rumors about coach Matt Nagys’ job status are not going to go away as he beat the Lions by two points. They’re supposed to hang over Halas Hall for the rest of the season, clearing only if the Bears have a prodigious winning streak or if Nagy is fired with games left to play. The latter remains much more likely than the former.

To his credit, Nagy acknowledged Friday that dealing with rumors is part of his new reality.

Is this going to stop? he said. No, it will probably continue. There will still be rumors that happen. But as long as we as players and coaches and everyone in this building understand what’s real and what’s the truth, then it was good.

Nagy pointed to the Bears’ 16-14 win against the Lions on Thursday, their first win since October 10, as proof that his team can handle distraction. That is perhaps the only compliment you could say about beating a victoryless team.

There is a right way to deal with it [distractions]Nagy said. The wrong way is to let it affect you. We haven’t and we won’t and we won’t. You also stay ahead of it by knowing, as I just said, not only us, but other players will be more distraction. That’s just natural.

The spark that threatened to set Halas Hall on fire Tuesday was a one-source story from a Patch.com reporter who doesn’t do anything about sports. It said Nagy was told on Monday that he would be fired on Friday whether he beat the Lions or not.

When Black Friday began and Nagy was still employed, the Patch.com reporter wrote: Was I tricked when a trusted source, in a position to know, told me to hear Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy got that he wouldn’t be on the sidelines after Thanksgiving? Or did something change in Halas Hall after I reported what the high level source told me? I do not know.

On Tuesday, Nagy said he had not been told he would be fired. On Wednesday, chairman George McCaskey told Bears players it wasn’t true. On Thursday, general manager Ryan Pace told the teams’ pregame show that it wasn’t true.

His unlikely Nagy would have been pre-fired and then undone, but the Bears’ reluctance to let Nagys’ bosses quickly shoot the report Tuesday set the stage for a bizarre 72 hours.

Nagy explained on Friday what he said was the truth. Unsolicited, he shot down recent reports of dysfunction in the team. He alleged a Shaw Media report that McCaskey forced Nagy to keep Justin Fields as his starting quarterback couldn’t be further from the truth.

Refuting a Tribune report that players found Nagy’s cancellation of late-afternoon Tuesday meetings baffling, since the coach had spoken to his superiors earlier that day, blamed Nagy on a scheduling error. The Bears schedule erroneously said there was a meeting, Nagy said, and he told his players there wasn’t. He said it was almost comical to believe that the schedule change was because I was fired.

But the confusion and doubt among some players Tuesday and later in the week was real. And to prevent.

A lot in your head after the right go from Sunday to Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, then play Thursday, tight end Cole Kmet said after the win against the Lions. There’s a lot in your head. You don’t know what is true and what is not. That was difficult for me. You don’t know what’s going on.

Kmet, a resident of Arlington Heights, said he had to turn off his phone because his friends wanted to ask him about the rumours.

It was pretty chaotic, he said.

The Bears have never fired a head coach this season. For the first time, though, they have motivation: A new NFL rule allows teams to interview assistant coaches for head coaching jobs in the final two weeks of the season. However, its value disappears if the Bears also decide to replace CEO Ryan Pace.

If the upcoming games against the first-place Cardinals and Packers go as expected, McCaskey might consider firing Nagy after the rivalry game, as the Bears would have eight days to prepare for Monday’s game against the Vikings. The next two chances to make a move would come four days before Christmas or two days after, a tough sell for a franchise rooted in family. After that, the Bears have only two games left, with the window to talk to assistants already open.

However, Nagy can take a deep breath this weekend. He still stands here with questions about his future next to him.

The personal side of it for me was, yes, it was another 24 to 48 hours, he said. But the emotional side for me was in that locker room celebrating with the team because they showed me how much they cared about me. And told me. And it was just really neat.