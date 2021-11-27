Sports
Highlights, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 on Chattogram, Full Cricket Score: Visitors 145/0 in response to hosts’ 330
Switch between the above tabs to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 1 report: Liton Das entered his first century as Bangladesh recovered from a shaky start to reach 253-4 against Pakistan on the opening day of Friday’s first cricket test.
He and Mushfiqur Rahim teamed up for an unbeaten partnership of 204 runs after Bangladesh narrowed to 49-4 in the first session.
They kept the Pakistani bowlers at bay from the first half of the morning session through the entire second and third session.
With stumps due to poor light, Liton was at 113 and Mushfiqur at 82.
“The boys showed a lot of character and skill after we hit 40 to four today,” said Bangladesh batting coach Ashwell Prince.
“I was really impressed with how calm and collected Liton was. Everyone was most nervous when Liton started having cramps. We hoped that his body could hang in his body until the end of the day. He is going to recover tonight and hopefully he can continue tomorrow.
The first hour was for the Pakistani fast bowlers, who took advantage of the early fighting on the field.
Opener Saif Hasan hit fast bowler Hasan Ali for two limits in the second over to signal a good start for Bangladesh.
Opening partner Shadman Islam struggled against Shaheen Shah Afridi, who moved the ball well, but Saif grew with confidence and drove the left arm pacer through the middle for four.
Afridi broke through with the next delivery when Saif fended off a short delivery for 14.
Shadman also fell for 14, as Ali had his leg before after leaking runs in his opening spell.
Offspinner Sajid Khan gave the squad a big break when he successfully judged to sack captain Mominul Haque for 6.
Najmul Shanto followed, and gave a flyout to point for 14 as Bangladesh collapsed under pressure.
Liton and Mushfiqur were pretty cautious at the start and survived some tricky moments before dominating.
They were unharmed all through the mid-session hanging up their half-century and Liton hit Khan for the lone six of the day.
Liton, who was dropped from the Twenty20 squad after a poor T20 World Cup, slashed left arm spinner Nauman Ali’s short ball past the trailing point of the boundary to retrieve his half-century of 95 balls.
I didn’t ask for anything from him (Liton) during the T20 series, batting coach Prince said. We worked on one or two small technical things. It was more about changing his posture, and actually his alignment to get him in a better line.
With the pitch offering nothing for the bowlers, the Pakistani pacers came up with a short ball plan that almost worked as Liton, at 67, had mistimed one of Afridi, but Khan put down the catch at midwicket.
Liton then became more vigilant.
Mushfiqur, meanwhile, raised his 24th half-century with consecutive limits against fast bowler Ali from 108 balls. He survived thanks to a no-ball from Nauman Ali after swiping right on point.
Playing cautiously, Liton reached his first test century with 199 balls after pushing Nauman halfway for a single.
Pakistan took the new ball as soon as it became available, with no reward for another five overs.
“At the moment Bangladesh is in a good position, but our batters are in good form and they have the ability to score better on this course,” said Pakistani pacesetter Hasan Ali.
With inputs from AP
