College football Week 13 winners and losers include Cincinnati, Iowa

Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 35-13 and is now one win from securing a spot in the College Football Playoff.

We probably will. Who knows what the selection committee of the play-offs will do in the final standings? In the format’s first year, in 2014, the committee tore up the rankings and moved the state of Ohio to the semifinals, sparking outrage from TCU, Baylor and the rest of the Big 12, although the Buckeyes rewarded that belief by winning the national championship. to win championship.

So it may be too early to guarantee a place for the Bearcats in the top four, especially with key games coming up in the Big 12 and Big Ten on Saturday. And it won’t be easy to finish an undefeated regular season: Cincinnati then takes on Houston, which hasn’t lost since the season opener against Texas Tech.

But any thought that ECU might catch the Bearcats taking a nap was put to rest before halftime. Closing out November with a perfect record puts Luke Fickell and Cincinnati at the top of Friday’s winners and losers list:

WINNERS

Cincinnati

The Bearcats scored 21 points in the second quarter and sailed through the second half against one of the American’s top teams. The win included another prolific display from quarterback Desmond Ridder, who threw 301 yards and won at least 274 yards in each of his last four games. A problem that reared its head again: Cincinnati missed a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter and has only made 7 out of 16 attempts this season. That ranks the Bearcats 129th in the nation of 130 teams in field goal percentage.

State of San Diego

Lurking in the New Year’s Six race, the Aztecs are poised to grab the Group of Five’s automatic bid if Houston were to knock out Cincinnati. San Diego State advanced to 11-1 and secured a spot in the Mountain West Conference Championship game after beating Boise State 27-17 behind another great game from one of the best defenses in the country. Boise put together 228 passing yards and just 91 yards in rushing, the ninth time this season the Aztecs have grounded the opponent to under 100 yards.

Texas

The Longhorns went on a five-game losing streak, beating Kansas State 22-17, taking away some of the sour taste surrounding Steve Sarkisian’s first season and allowing some optimism en route to what will be a long off-season. While star Bijan Robinson was out for a year with a dislocated elbow, backup Roschon Johnson ran 179 yards on 31 carries to help Texas avoid losing eight games for the first time since 1956. Still, Sarkisian becomes only the third coach in the program’s history. posts a losing record in its debut, with Charlie Strong in 2014 and Dana Bible in 1937.

Iowa

Iowa’s dominance of alleged rival Nebraska continued with a come-from-behind 28-21win on the road, the Hawkeyes’ seventh straight win in the series and Lincoln’s fifth straight win. Trailing 21-6 late in the third quarter, the Hawkeyes kicked a field goal, returned a blocked punt for a score, scored a safety, scored another field goal to tie the score and continued with a short touchdown run with three minutes to go. (This was an extreme Iowa series of events.) This was a fascinating regular season with 10 wins for a team in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl, despite bowling for 11 touchdowns and an average of 3.3 yards per carry. Despite this struggle, the Iowa defense has one result away from playing for the Big Ten championship: Minnesota beating Wisconsin on Saturday would face the Hawkeyes against Ohio State of Michigan.

LOSERS

Nebraska

The biggest problem of being one of the best three-win teams to ever get through the FBS are the nine mind-boggling losses. Though it came about in many different ways, largely centered on a series of mind-boggling failures on offensive and special teams, the common thread running through this uniquely miserable season was predictability: Nebraska would lose, with the only question of how. Frost in 2022 keeps this program on the national map for all the wrong reasons, as the Cornhuskers try to make a turnaround under a controversial head coach with no precedent of success.

Kansas state

Beating Texas would have sent the Longhorns into the off-season and lined up the Wildcats for a national ranking with a bowl win against a solid Power Five opponent. The loss came down to Kansas State being one team with Skylar Thompson and another team without the senior quarterback, like countless times in the past two seasons. With Thompson sidelined again, backup Will Howard threw for only 65 yards but ran for 82, including a 71-yard score, but the offense was miserable in third place. The Wildcats now go bowling and try to win eight games for the second time under coach Chris Klieman.

