WHS boys hockey team strengthened by strong senior class





And they got a lot of help. It’s a really good senior group, said head coach Tyler Nienkerk. If everyone is available, I think we have three good rules. But good to prove on the ice. The Trojans open the season on Tuesday in New Ulm. The teams’ first home game was supposed to be December 2, but it has been moved to February 14. So the Trojans home opener is December 14 against Fairmont. Worthington, which is part of Section 3As Big South Conference, finished 4-16 last season and has an abundance of talent and experience returning. But graduation losses include novice goalkeeper Preston Thavixay. He had a solid 4.33 goals against average in 17 starts last year. Preston’s loss is a hit, but we have two senior goalkeepers who are also very good themselves, and they will step in and make it right, Nienkerk said, referring to Steven Adams and Matthew Becker. The top six of last season’s Trojans scorers return. WHS was surpassed 96-47 last winter, according to statistics on mnhockeyhub.com , and there is reason to believe that the Trojans will be much improved. Honius and Benson are talented attackers. Benson had a team-high 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) last year, while Honius led the team with nine goals. Other solid players back for the Trojans include senior strikers Blake Ahrenstorff (seven goals, seven assists last year), Blake Luinenburg (nine goals, six assists) and Alec Langerud (seven goals, eight assists.) Our first line (Langerud, Ahrenstorff and Honius) is very fast and it will be exciting to see those guys leave, Nienkerk said. We have good team speed. But we don’t have a big team, in numbers. So we have to stay healthy. Several young skaters saw a lot of ice age last season, including Caden Van Briesen. He made an impression during the preseason training sessions. Caden looks good, Nienkerk said. Really looks like he’s ready to make big strides. Also returning are senior defender Jake Ahrenstorff and sophomore forward Dawson Duangpai, who scored four goals in limited playing time last winter. Nienkerk is a WHS alumnus and former Trojan hockey player. This is his fourth season as head coach. His assistants are Skyler Wenninger and Kody Honius. Nienkerk said it is a special feeling to coach his alma mater. We were trying to keep the numbers up and build towards a winning culture, he said. I grew up in the Worthington Hockey Association and I love it. It would mean a lot to get the high school team back in its winning ways. It’s been a long time since a Trojan hockey team won more than lost. Nienkerk and his assistants are hopeful that this will be a memorable season. At the end of the day we want to be in the first four of the play-offs, Nienkerk said. Wed would love to be there, a win away from the last four moving on to Gustaaf (for the section semi-finals and finals).

