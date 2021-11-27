Man vs machine: the longest table tennis counter hits in the world





Yang Meiping / SHINE A robot and a teacher at Shanghai University of Science and Technology received a Guinness World Records certificate on Friday for creating the record of the most consecutive table tennis counter hits in the world. In about two hours, the robot Xiao Qiu and the teacher Ji Yunfeng hit the ball 6,241 times continuously. The robot has been developed over the past three years by Ji and several students at the university’s Institute of Machine Intelligence, led by Zhang Jianwei, a professor at the University of Hamburg. The robotic system, with a six-jointed mechanical arm that holds a table tennis bat, can hit the ball with both forehand and backhand shots. Unlike some robots on the market that serve or receive in a fixed location, Xiao Qiu can move on two-dimensional sliding rails and achieve real man-machine counter-action. Yan Jingyang / SHINE To help Xiao Qiu record his opponent’s movements as well as the ball’s path and speed, the team installed six cameras on a structure above the table, two above the robot, two above the human player and two on the back. sides. With its operating system supported by artificial intelligence, the robot can recognize the player’s movements, predict the trajectory of the ball, make a judgment and hit the ball in half a second. During the two hours against Ji, Xiao Qiu’s performance was quite stable. “Xiao Qiu is a robot with autonomous learning ability,” Ji says. “It has been playing with me for a long time to learn my playing habits and react quickly. When playing with another person, it takes time to collect new data about the player’s habits.” Ji said the team will add more features to Xiao Qiu so that it can help people in need of rehabilitation. Their long-term goal is to develop a bipedal robot that can flexibly walk in front of the table to play table tennis with amateurs or even athletes. Yan Jingyang / SHINE Yan Jingyang / SHINE

