5 Nashville teams earn BlueCross Bowl berths





The matchups are set and five more football teams from the Nashville area are heading to Chattanooga to play for state championships. Check out what happened Friday night here. Hampton 22, Trousdale County 20: The Yellow Jackets led 12 into the fourth quarter, but gave up 14 consecutive points, including the winning touchdown and the two-point conversion with 49 seconds left. Conor Jones led the Bulldogs, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Brian Banks and Bryson Claiborne each had hasty touchdowns for Trousdale County. Alcoa 42, Giles County 12: The Bobcats scored the first points Alcoa gave up in the postseason, but were unable to earn much else. Chaye McElroy ran for both touchdowns, but Giles County turned the ball five times. East Nashville 20, Dyersburg 7: East Nashville’s defense was strong, forcing three times in the second half to secure his first championship appearance. Amarion Ford led the Eagles’ offense with 175 yards and a touchdown on the ground while Willie Wilson racked up a 50-yard touchdown reception before halftime. Elizabethton 23, Upperman 6: The Bees held Elizabethton to one of the lowest scoring games of the season and under 283 yards, but three turnovers were too many to win. Ty Dutchess ran 139 yards and the Bees’ lone touchdown, while Bryson Rollins passed 127 yards and a touchdown. Tullahoma 44, Haywood 19: Trailing 16-7 in the second quarter, the Wildcats defeated the Bobcats 37-3 in the final two and a half quarters. Tullahoma turned several Haywood turnovers into points, including a 20-yard third-quarter fumble by Owen Stroop. Ryan Scott led the Wildcats offense, passing three touchdowns and rushing for another late in the game. Page 56, Henry County 52: Page scored 35 points in the fourth quarter to beat Henry County. Jake McNamara led the comeback by passing 25-for-47 for 442 yards and seven touchdowns. Boyce Smith caught three touchdown passes, Michael Mayer had two and Max Collins had two to go with a team-high 162 yards and the game winner with 12 seconds left. Cole Townsend led Henry County’s offense with 351 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. Ryan Damron added 115 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to go along with 95 passing yards. Top 28, Hendersonville 7: The Commandos had no answer to the twins Destin and Keaten Wade. Destin ran 122 yards and two touchdowns while Keaten ran 139 yards and also had a 50-yard touchdown reception. Torin Baker led Hendersonville with 174 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Oakland 24, Maryville 14: The Patriots became the first team to defeat the Rebels at home in the playoffs since 1999. Jordan James registered 151 yards on 30 carries and Antonio Patterson scored a 37-yard rushing touchdown on a fumble in Maryville. Oakland held Maryville to 17 total yards of offense in the second half. Reach Joe Spears at [email protected] or 731-343-4923. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears

