WTA remains deeply concerned about Peng Shuai despite appearances in China

The head of the Womens Tennis Association remains deeply concerned about Chinese star Peng Shuai following her allegations of sexually assaulting a powerful politician, a spokeswoman told AFP on Saturday.

WTA chairman Steve Simon has contacted Peng Shuai through various communication channels. He sent her two emails, in which it was clear that her reactions had been influenced by others, she said.

He remains deeply concerned that Peng is not free from censorship or coercion and has decided not to contact her again via email until he is satisfied that her answers were hers, not hers.

The WTA remains concerned about its ability to communicate freely, openly and directly.

Peng, a 35-year-old Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, was not seen for more than two weeks after her allegations that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, now in her 70s, forced her to have sex for a year. relationship out.

Pengs’ allegations against Zhang marked the first time the Chinese #MeToo movement has reached the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

On Sunday, official photos from a tennis tournament in Beijing showed Peng among those in attendance, and she took part in a video call with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, the same day.

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in February.

The European Union, the United Nations, the United States and Britain have all called for proof of Pengs’ whereabouts and welfare. China’s foreign ministry has said the people should stop deliberately and maliciously fueling the controversy surrounding Peng.

Last week, a Chinese state media outlet released a screenshot of an email from Peng stating that the tennis star’s allegations were untrue and that she is all right.

Full and transparent investigation

Peng appeared in a 30-minute video call with Bach, which has since been roundly criticized.

The IOC said in a statement that during the conversation, Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern for her well-being.

She explained that she lives safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but at this point she would like her privacy to be respected.

But human rights groups and sports authorities abroad have continued to express concerns about Peng and whether local authorities will act on her allegations.

Human Rights Watch criticized the IOC and called on them to explain how the video call with Peng was organized.

According to Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, the IOC has moved from being silent about Beijing’s abysmal human rights record to actively working with Chinese authorities in undermining freedom of expression and ignoring alleged sexual violence.

The EU also expressed its concern to AFP on Wednesday.

We have seen alleged comments and images from Peng Shuais from her public appearance. However, reports of both the abuse allegations and the fact that she has not been seen for two weeks remain deeply disturbing, EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said in a statement to AFP.

We cannot comment on the allegations ourselves, but we are pushing for a full and transparent investigation, she said.