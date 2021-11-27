Ravichandran Ashwin overtakes Shaheen Afridi to become Test cricket’s top wicket taker in 2021





Ravichandran Ashwin in Test cricket’s highest wicket-taker in 2021 | Photo credit: AP Essentials Ravichandran Ashwin has become Test cricket’s top wicket taker in 2021 He has overtaken Pakistani Shaheen Afridi to claim first place Ashwin now has 39 wickets in 2021 in the game’s longest format Ravichandran Ashwin’s 2021 continues to go from good to better as he has become the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in the calendar year. With 39 wickets to his name, Ashwin has overtaken Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi on the list. Ashwin achieved the feat with the wicket of Will Young during the ongoing India-New Zealand test match at Kanpur. Young was fired for 89 after a marathon opening partnership. Ashwin’s year had started with a heroic batting attempt against Australia to save India from a game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite a back injury. However, he had to miss the last game of the series due to an injury. The off-spinner came into his own during the home series against England in which he won the Man of the Series award. Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker of the series with 32 wickets in four matches. He also hit the whole run with valuable points with the bat. This included an incredible century with the bat at his home base in Chennai during the second test match of the series helping Virat Kohli’s men equalize the series. Ashwin was arguably India’s best bowler at the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final, taking two wickets in both innings of the match despite India’s defeat. However, Ashwin did not appear in any of the four games India played during the away tour to England. Virat Kohli’s preference for a four-man pace attack meant the off-spinner had to watch the series from the bench. Afridi is also currently in action in Bangladesh, where Pakistan is playing a test match as part of a two-game series. However, with India still having three Test matches to go in 2021 after this match, Ashwin is likely to finish as 2021’s highest wicket-taker. After this match, the two teams will head to Mumbai for the final match of the series from December 3. After the series ends, India travels to South Africa for a multi-format tour that begins with a new test series.

