WTA still deeply concerned about Peng Shuai’s ability to communicate freely | Peng Shuai





The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) has said it is deeply concerned about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai weeks after she disappeared following her charges against a high-ranking Chinese former politician. The WTA said in an email statement on Saturday that its director, Steve Simon, had attempted to contact Peng through several channels of communication, including two emails. It said it was concerned about her well-being and ability to communicate freely and that her reactions were clearly influenced by others. A spokesperson said Simon remains deeply concerned that Peng is not free from censorship or coercion and [he] decided not to email again until he was convinced her answers were her own, not her censors’. The WTA remains concerned about its ability to communicate freely, openly and directly, it added. A former No. 1 in the world women’s doubles ranking and one of China’s most prominent sports stars, Peng disappeared from view after she accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex in his home in 2018. Her social media posts making the allegations on the Chinese social network Weibo were quickly removed and the 35-year-old was not seen in public for more than a fortnight. It sparked a social media campaign with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai, and marks the first time the Chinese #MeToo movement has reached the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party. Simon has threatened to withdraw the WTA from China unless he gets proof that it is safe. Next year, 10 WTA events are scheduled in the country, including the Wuhan Open and the WTA final in Shenzhen. After not being seen for weeks, Peng took part in a video call on Nov. 21 with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, as well as a Chinese sports official and an IOC representative. An IOC statement said Peng appears to be doing well and would like her privacy to be respected. It was not explained how the call was organised. The IOC was criticized two days later by the advocacy group Human Rights Watch for collaborating with Chinese authorities. The Chinese director, Sophie Richardson, said: It is a very different order of magnitude to see Thomas Bach in a photo with a woman, Peng Shuai, under intense pressure, we can reasonably assume from other cases, to make her allegations of sexual assault , rather than thinking that he is doing everything in his power and that of the organization to cry out and make sure it gets the support, investigation, and prosecution that may be warranted. Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics, which start in February. Zhang, now in his mid-70s, headed a government working group for the Beijing Games before retiring as deputy prime minister. He was pictured meeting Bach at a gathering in the Chinese capital in 2016, but has largely disappeared from public life since his retirement in 2018.

